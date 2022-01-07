Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 7,526 new cases; provincial totals
19 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,799 with 21,705 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,526 new Covid-19 cases and 2,895 recoveries. There are now 42,580 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 39 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,252,776 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,223,913 of those infections.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 105,419,287 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA.
Yesterday, 96,773 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 346,446 received their second dose, and 431,216 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 456
Samut Prakan – 561
Chon Buri – 1,342
Samut Sakhon – 78
Nonthaburi – 282
Songkhla – 73
Yala – 37
Rayong – 191
Pattani – 30
Pathum Thani – 30
Narathiwat – 9
Ratchaburi – 61
Nakhon Pathom – 9
Chachoengsao – 86
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 214
Saraburi – 44
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 57
Nakhon Ratchasima – 72
Phetchaburi – 23
Tak – 43
Kanchanaburi – 38
Surat Thani – 84
Chanthaburi – 53
Khon Kaen – 305
Ubon Ratchathani – 431
Chiang Mai – 292
Udon Thani – 149
Surin – 17
Buriram – 82
Lop Buri – 24
Sisaket – 49
Prachuap Khiri Khan – 54
Phuket – 256
Sa Kaeo – 37
Prachin Buri – 80
Nakhon Sawan – 61
Suphan Buri – 22
Chumphon – 35
Roi Et – 59
Trang – 19
Maha Sarakham – 94
Ang Thong – 10
Samut Songkhram – 18
Nakhon Nayok – 15
Phetchabun – 57
Chaiyaphum – 67
Ranong – 14
Phatthalung – 78
Kalasin – 99
Krabi – 45
Kamphaeng Phet – 28
Sakon Nakhon – 63
Trat – 53
Phitsanulok – 52
Sukhothai – 7
Yasothon – 28
Satun – 24
Phang Nga – 45
Phichit – 11
Nakhon Phanom – 25
Chiang Rai – 33
Uttaradit – 11
Nong Bua Lam Phu – 18
Nong Khai – 11
Loei – 11
Uthai Thani – 31
Sing Buri – 4
Amnat Charoen – 21
Lamphun – 11
Lampang – 64
Chai Nat – 25
Nan – 13
Mukdahan – 35
Phayao – 57
Bueng Kan – 19
Phrae – 15
Mae Hong Son – 14
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Friday Covid Update: 7,526 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Test & Go closed Indefinitely & Sandbox destinations added
Police officer accused of leaking sex video of lover on Twitter
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Malaysia in talks with Brunei to open Vaccinated Travel Lane
Security guard wanted in Bangkok condo rape case arrested in Sa Kaeo
Hundreds barred daily on Phuket bridge lacking Covid-19 docs
Laos reports first case of Omicron strain, traveller from overseas
Cambodia’s PM arrives in Myanmar to meet with junta despite strong opposition
Bars and nightclubs can reopen on January 16… but as restaurants
69 provinces now “orange” zones with ban on alcohol sales at restaurants
Travel ban and restrictions lifted for those travelling from African countries
Surat Thani islands, Krabi, Phang Nga approved for Sandbox scheme starting January 11
Chon Buri officials issue Covid-19 warning for Si Racha nightclub
BREAKING: Test & Go registration closed indefinitely, entry before January 15
72 year old foreign man fell to death from Pattaya condo
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Thailand News update | Travellers rushing to get into Thailand & mass tourist cancellations
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season