Friday Covid Update: 7,526 new cases; provincial totals

19 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,799 with 21,705 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,526 new Covid-19 cases and 2,895 recoveries. There are now 42,580 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 39 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,252,776 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,223,913 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 105,419,287 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA.

Yesterday, 96,773 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 346,446 received their second dose, and 431,216 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 456

Samut Prakan – 561

Chon Buri – 1,342

Samut Sakhon – 78

Nonthaburi – 282

Songkhla – 73

Yala – 37

Rayong – 191

Pattani – 30

Pathum Thani – 30

Narathiwat – 9

Ratchaburi – 61

Nakhon Pathom – 9

Chachoengsao – 86

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 214

Saraburi – 44

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 57

Nakhon Ratchasima – 72

Phetchaburi – 23

Tak – 43

Kanchanaburi – 38

Surat Thani – 84

Chanthaburi – 53

Khon Kaen – 305

Ubon Ratchathani – 431

Chiang Mai – 292

Udon Thani – 149

Surin – 17

Buriram – 82

Lop Buri – 24

Sisaket – 49

Prachuap Khiri Khan – 54

Phuket – 256

Sa Kaeo – 37

Prachin Buri – 80

Nakhon Sawan – 61

Suphan Buri – 22

Chumphon – 35

Roi Et – 59

Trang – 19

Maha Sarakham – 94

Ang Thong – 10

Samut Songkhram – 18

Nakhon Nayok – 15

Phetchabun – 57

Chaiyaphum – 67

Ranong – 14

Phatthalung – 78

Kalasin – 99

Krabi – 45

Kamphaeng Phet – 28

Sakon Nakhon – 63

Trat – 53

Phitsanulok – 52

Sukhothai – 7

Yasothon – 28

Satun – 24

Phang Nga – 45

Phichit – 11

Nakhon Phanom – 25

Chiang Rai – 33

Uttaradit – 11

Nong Bua Lam Phu – 18

Nong Khai – 11

Loei – 11

Uthai Thani – 31

Sing Buri – 4

Amnat Charoen – 21

Lamphun – 11

Lampang – 64

Chai Nat – 25

Nan – 13

Mukdahan – 35

Phayao – 57

Bueng Kan – 19

Phrae – 15

Mae Hong Son – 14