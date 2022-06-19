Phuket
Phuket teens promised cash prizes for anti-drug slogans
Cash prizes might be a new way to motivate Phuket’s youngsters to stay off drugs- or at least act like they’re staying off drugs. Teens and pre-teens in Phuket’s Kathu district have been invited to compete for the best anti-drug slogan. The grand prize winner who comes up with the best slogan will receive 10,000 baht in cash and a voucher for accomodation and food at Patong Bay Resort Hotel worth 5,000 baht.
The first runner up will receive 5,000 baht in cash, and the same voucher for Patong Bay Resort Hotel. The second runner up will receive 2,500 baht in cash, along with the voucher. Forty other participants will receive consolation prizes of 500 baht.
The Kathu District Office and Patong Development Foundation started the competition last week as part of an anti-drug campaign. The groups invite people 12-18 years old to visit the Office of Non-Formal and Informal Education on any day except a public holiday, between June 15-27 .The adolescents will be broken into 2 groups, those 12-14 years old, and those 15-18 years old. So far, the office has not provided any guidelines on what a perfect slogan might look like. The district office said…
“Join the campaign to create a trend to enhance people’s health and keep children and youth in Kathu away from drugs. And don’t forget to submit your work to join the contest and share it with all kids around.”
This campaign comes after Phuket officials held a meeting last month to discuss an expected increase in drug issues in the island province, in light of Thailand’s eased entry restrictions. The officials said airlines need tighter surveillance to prevent drug smuggling to Phuket.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
