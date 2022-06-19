Connect with us

World

Shanghai returns to mass lockdowns and travel restrictions

Thaiger

Published

 on 

China’s Zero Covid policy is still causing misery around the country amid a return to lockdowns in parts of the major cities, including Shanghai and Beijing. People are being sequestered of they’ve come into contact with an infected person in high-population areas where the hygiene is generally poor.

Beijing has reverted to online teaching in one of its major districts after a new Covid cluster linked to the Heaven Supermarket club. 166 new infections are linked to the nightclub in the city’s Gongti nightlife. The entire area and the nearby Sanlitun shopping centre have been shut down, including highly popular eating areas.

In Shanghai there has been a return to lockdown conditions in many of the residential areas after recently opening back up after a draconian 2 month lockdown. Mass Covid testing and restrictions on travel have returned to the mega financial hub.

502 people have now been linked to 3 positive tests since June 9 among visitors to the Red Rose Beauty Salon.

Mass testing and restrictions on travel, even visits out of their apartments for food, have returned to the city of 25 million, streets and supermarkets have again been empty over the weekend.

220,000 Shanghai residents are still restricted to their homes under rules that require zero positive cases found within their residential areas for more than 10 days.

Whilst much of the rest of the world is now looking an a few hundred or even thousands of cases per day as routine and generally sustainable, China is strictly maintaining its Zero Covid strategy where jus a single infection can close down a school or district.

Failure to undergo strict Covid testing leads to an individual getting a “yellow code” on the compulsory health status app, which denies them access to public places.

Corrugated steel fences are again being erected to isolate people, along with other barriers to block off neighbourhoods and businesses.

Meanwhile, the lockdowns have caused problems for Thailand as well with suppressed exports, especially of fruit and food into China. Read more HERE. Previous to the Covid pandemic, China was Thailand’s largest source market for tourism, contributing nearly 30% of the annual tourist numbers in some parts of the country.

Shanghai returns to mass lockdowns and travel restrictions | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    EdwardV
    2022-06-19 12:51
    Zero covid will finish off the decoupling of China to the advanced world economies. The Chinese vaccine barely worked against the original variant, it’s next to worthless against mighty Omicron. The zero covid policy worked well for its original…
    image
    Soidog
    2022-06-19 12:54
    28 minutes ago, Janneman said: If they stick to the zero covid policy they will have lockdowns for the next 10 years. Luckily the rest of the world has another policy. Long may it last. You always have to feel…
    image
    Cabra
    2022-06-19 13:02
    And you thought you had in bad in Thailand, be happy you are not in China. China is all about the collective (socialism) and everyone playing their part in Beijing policy, capitalist concerns (the economy) come second. But their going…
    image
    Soidog
    2022-06-19 13:06
    Just now, Cabra said: And you thought you had in bad in Thailand, be happy you are not in China. China is all about the collective (socialism) and everyone playing their part in Beijing policy, capitalist concerns (the economy) come…
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-06-19 14:18
    I think that some people on The Thaiger might move directly to Shanghai after hearing this news. 😂
    Thaiger

    The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Economy50 mins ago

    Thais like ‘soft power’, poll finds
    Phuket2 hours ago

    Phuket teens promised cash prizes for anti-drug slogans
    World4 hours ago

    Shanghai returns to mass lockdowns and travel restrictions
    Sponsored2 days ago

    Best spot for surfing holiday at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket
    image
    Pattaya4 hours ago

    Foreigners brawl near Pattaya’s Walking Street, one left with slash wounds
    Thailand4 hours ago

    The End of Thailand Pass and More Restrictions To Ease | Weekend Update
    Bangkok5 hours ago

    Bangkok’s protestors keep up the fight against Prayut
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Pattaya6 hours ago

    Foreigner’s body spotted floating off Pattaya Beach
    World21 hours ago

    Israel and Palestine exchange rockets and air strikes again
    Phuket22 hours ago

    Phuket Zoo to close down following Covid-19 economic destruction
    Chon Buri23 hours ago

    German man says he was attacked in Chon Buri, witnesses claim he started it
    Guides24 hours ago

    5 incredible new hotels in Koh Samui worth packing your bags for
    Phuket1 day ago

    ‘Phuket Durian Fair’ promotes Thailand’s popular fruit for tourism
    Drugs1 day ago

    ‘Travellers’ caught smuggling cocaine worth millions of baht to Phuket and Bangkok
    Tourism1 day ago

    Thailand to lift 2 – 5pm alcohol sales ban in hotels from July
    Phuket1 day ago

    Young whale spotted caught in rubbish in Phuket
    Thailand9 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending

    By continuing to use our site you consent to the use of cookies as described in our privacy policy.