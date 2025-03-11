Phuket targets 14,000 dropouts in education reintegration plan

Phuket targets 14,000 dropouts in education reintegration plan
Photo via Phuket News/PR Phuket

Officials in Phuket are stepping up efforts to reintegrate school dropouts into the education system, aligning with the government’s Thailand Zero Dropout policy.

During a meeting yesterday, March 10, officials revealed that 14,282 children in the province have dropped out of school across various categories. The discussions, led by Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, focused on strategies to ensure these children have access to education or vocational training, helping them re-enter the system and develop necessary skills for the future.

Among the identified dropouts, 642 children require urgent assistance. These children include those with disabilities or behavioral issues, those suffering from chronic illnesses, children from low-income families, those engaged in household work, working children, and others in need of special aid.

The initiative is part of a broader government effort to reform education, ensuring that all children receive equal access to learning opportunities. The nationwide campaign follows a Cabinet-approved policy on May 28 last year aimed at tackling school dropout rates across Thailand.

In response, Governor Sophon established a dedicated committee on January 20 to monitor the situation, develop intervention plans, and promote income-generating opportunities for students while they continue their education.

To support these efforts, officials will visit affected communities in Phuket by the end of April to provide direct assistance to children and their families. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for early May at the Phuket Provincial Education Area Office, where progress will be reviewed, and further actions will be determined, reported Phuket News.

In other news, Phuket City police performed a rapid operation at dawn on Saturday, arresting young motorcyclists disturbing the peace with their loud, modified rides. Lud motorcycles were seized, with 24 custom bikes impounded and brought to Phuket City Police Station for inspection.

Police issued firm warnings, outlining the regulations on motorcycle modifications and emphasizing road safety.

