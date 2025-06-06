Thai man found dead in hammock after suspected accidental strangulation

Torn fabric may have cut off blood flow in his sleep

Photo by โตเฮา ศรีสะเกษ via Facebook/ ห้องข่าวกันทรลักษ์

A Thai man tragically lost his life while sleeping on a hammock outside his relative’s home in the northeastern province of Si Saket.

A 64 year old Thai woman, Wilai Sribunruang, reported the death of her 42 year old relative, Phantawut “Keng” Pongsatja, to officers at Uthumphon Phisai Police Station at approximately 5am on Wednesday, June 5. His body was discovered lying on a hammock outside Wilai’s residence.

Wilai informed police that she woke up early to prepare food for monks, as part of the traditional morning offering. She saw Keng asleep in the hammock and called out to wake him, but he remained unresponsive.

Assuming he was in a deep sleep, she continued with her offering and later returned to check on him. Upon touching him, she was shocked to find his body cold to the touch. On closer inspection, she realised he was no longer breathing.

Police officers investigated the scene and found no signs of a struggle or any physical altercation. There were no visible wounds on his body, except for a faint mark around his neck suggestive of strangulation.

Thai man dies during deep sleep on hammock
Photo by โตเฮา ศรีสะเกษ via Facebook/ ห้องข่าวกันทรลักษ์

Authorities summoned a medical team to determine the cause of death. Investigators believe the pressure mark may have been caused by a torn fabric of the hammock, which could have pressed against his neck for an extended period, restricting blood flow to the brain.

Tearing hammock unexpectedly kills Thai man
Photo by โตเฮา ศรีสะเกษ via Facebook/ ห้องข่าวกันทรลักษ์

The medical team speculated that Keng might have been heavily intoxicated and fallen into a deep sleep, remaining in the same position for too long. This sustained pressure on a major blood vessel in the neck may have contributed to his death.

Thai man dies during deep sleep on hammock
Photo via Wokrpoint News

According to his relative, Keng regularly consumed alcohol and had several underlying health conditions. He reportedly suffered from acid reflux and had previously experienced sudden losses of consciousness.

The local community leader confirmed that Keng had no known enemies or personal conflicts. He had divorced his wife and returned to live with his elderly mother. He was known for volunteering in various community activities.

