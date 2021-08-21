Phuket
Phuket Sandbox order revises rules to cancel or modify
A new updated Phuket Provincial Order revises the international reopening scheme to include the new Sandbox 7+7 programme but also slips in a revision to the parameters for cancellation or modification of the Phuket Sandbox. The order issued yesterday mostly revises the rules to include conditions for travelling to other destinations in Thailand after the 7 days in Phuket.
But amid swelling Covid-19 infections, the order also quietly removes a few requisites for the cancellation or revision of the Sandbox programme as some had been surpassed already. The original threshold of 90 infections in one week and infections in 3 districts and 6 subdistricts have all been removed now that the rolling weekly Covid-19 infection numbers have passed 500.
The limit of 80% of hospital beds being occupied has also be removed and reworded into a more vague qualification. In fact, all the criteria for revising or ceasing the Sandbox scheme have been laid out in very open-ended terms, with 3 points to consider.
First, the ability to accommodate infected Sandbox tourists must be considered and will be estimated by bed occupancy rates for medical facilities that accept foreigners. Second, the same ability must be considered for local people, this time accounting for all available hospital beds in Phuket. Finally, the resources for disease control and the epidemiology of Covid-19 must be considered in deciding any actions to take.
The possible actions remain essentially the same, from closing activities and facilities to restricting movement with sealed routes or even sealing off hotels to a more formal quarantine, to closing the Sandbox to any new incoming travellers who hadn’t already received their Certificate of Entry.
The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee will review the data and situation in Phuket every day and consider revisions every week or two.
And for rule-breakers within the Sandbox plan, the violation warnings were restated, along with an additional threat of deportation and possible banning from Thailand for those who attempt to leave Phuket early or don’t comply with medical treatments. Thai nationals would face criminal charges under the Communicable Disease Act, and any tour operators or transportation providers could have their licenses and operating permits revoked for participating in violations.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket Sandbox order revises rules to cancel or modify
Airlines pushing for September reopening for domestic flights
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Police officers seen dining in restaurant despite Covid-19 rules
Real estate trends across Thailand’s resort markets
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Vaccine developers calls for 3 billion baht to release by Songkran
Old man attacked by dogs, loses arm, when delivering lemons
OnlyFans to ban “sexually explicit” content from October 1
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
Teenagers arrested for handing out small bombs at Bangkok protest
Thailand News Today | Thailand reaches 1M, Kratom decriminalised, travel bubbles.. again | August 20
Protester injured and loses sight in one eye, family plans legal action
Former Future Forward leader Thanathorn faces new lese majeste charges
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
Covid UPDATE: 21,882 new infections, provincial totals
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
- News4 days ago
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
- News4 days ago
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
- Bangkok3 days ago
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
- Bangkok3 days ago
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
- Crime15 hours ago
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thousands of sex toys valued at 3 million baht seized by police