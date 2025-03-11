Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown

In a sweeping crackdown on immigration and employment law violators, Phuket police swooped to arrest three foreign nationals in separate stings, as part of a robust campaign to keep the province squeaky clean for tourists and locals alike.

Phuket police officers yesterday, March 10, detained two foreigners for visa overstays in targeted inspections. The culprits, known only as “Jay,” an Indian national, was in Thailand a staggering 668 days past his welcome, while “Shah,” a Pakistani national, stayed in the country for 92 days, Phuket Immigration revealed.

“Both men stand charged with being foreigners who entered and resided in the kingdom after their permission expired.”

With their rights duly outlined, Jay and Shah were whisked off to face legal proceedings but the dragnet didn’t stop there.

In a separate swoop, officers descended upon a Chinese eatery in Soi Naka, where “Liquan,” a 33 year old Chinese man, was found whipping up culinary delights without the requisite work permit.

Entering Thailand on a tourist visa, Liquan’s career as a covert chef came to an abrupt end after two months. He was promptly charged with “being an alien working without a work permit” and escorted to Wichit Police Station to face the music.

The restaurant owner didn’t escape unscathed either, slapped with charges of “hiring an alien to work without a work permit or allowing an alien to work beyond his rights,” as laid out under Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Alien Employment Management B.E. 2561, Phuket Immigration declared.

The crackdown is a directive from the higher echelons of the Royal Thai Police and the Immigration Bureau, with bigwigs like Immigration Bureau Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonnalak steering the operation.

Phuket Immigration reinforced that these arrests are part of a wider crusade to uphold the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 and other laws governing foreign workers and businesses.

The public is urged to adhere to Sections 37 and 38 of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522, mandating accommodations to report foreign nationals’ residencies. Such measures, they contend, are crucial for maintaining security, ensuring compliance, and boosting tourist confidence in this island paradise.

Over the past year, several foreign nationals have been arrested in Phuket for overstaying their visas. Notable incidents include:

July 2024: Phuket Immigration authorities arrested seven foreigners, one Pakistani, two Egyptians, three Nigerians, and one Myanmar national, for overstaying their visas.

March 2024: Four foreign men, a Pakistani, two Egyptians, and a Russian, were detained for overstays ranging from 234 days to over five years.

While these reports highlight specific arrests, comprehensive annual statistics on the total number of foreigners arrested for visa overstays in Phuket are not readily available from the provided sources.