Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
227 2 minutes read
Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown
Picture courtesy of Benar News

In a sweeping crackdown on immigration and employment law violators, Phuket police swooped to arrest three foreign nationals in separate stings, as part of a robust campaign to keep the province squeaky clean for tourists and locals alike.

Phuket police officers yesterday, March 10, detained two foreigners for visa overstays in targeted inspections. The culprits, known only as “Jay,” an Indian national, was in Thailand a staggering 668 days past his welcome, while “Shah,” a Pakistani national, stayed in the country for 92 days, Phuket Immigration revealed.

“Both men stand charged with being foreigners who entered and resided in the kingdom after their permission expired.”

With their rights duly outlined, Jay and Shah were whisked off to face legal proceedings but the dragnet didn’t stop there.

Related Articles
Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown | News by Thaiger
Picture of the Indian and Pakistan overstayers courtesy of Phuket News

In a separate swoop, officers descended upon a Chinese eatery in Soi Naka, where “Liquan,” a 33 year old Chinese man, was found whipping up culinary delights without the requisite work permit.

Entering Thailand on a tourist visa, Liquan’s career as a covert chef came to an abrupt end after two months. He was promptly charged with “being an alien working without a work permit” and escorted to Wichit Police Station to face the music.

Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown | News by Thaiger Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown | News by Thaiger

Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown | News by Thaiger
Picture of the restaurant of the Chinese overstayer courtesy of Phuket News

The restaurant owner didn’t escape unscathed either, slapped with charges of “hiring an alien to work without a work permit or allowing an alien to work beyond his rights,” as laid out under Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Alien Employment Management B.E. 2561, Phuket Immigration declared.

The crackdown is a directive from the higher echelons of the Royal Thai Police and the Immigration Bureau, with bigwigs like Immigration Bureau Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonnalak steering the operation.

Phuket Immigration reinforced that these arrests are part of a wider crusade to uphold the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 and other laws governing foreign workers and businesses.

The public is urged to adhere to Sections 37 and 38 of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522, mandating accommodations to report foreign nationals’ residencies. Such measures, they contend, are crucial for maintaining security, ensuring compliance, and boosting tourist confidence in this island paradise.

Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown | News by Thaiger

Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Phuket News

Over the past year, several foreign nationals have been arrested in Phuket for overstaying their visas. Notable incidents include:

  • July 2024: Phuket Immigration authorities arrested seven foreigners, one Pakistani, two Egyptians, three Nigerians, and one Myanmar national, for overstaying their visas.

  • March 2024: Four foreign men, a Pakistani, two Egyptians, and a Russian, were detained for overstays ranging from 234 days to over five years.

While these reports highlight specific arrests, comprehensive annual statistics on the total number of foreigners arrested for visa overstays in Phuket are not readily available from the provided sources.

Latest Thailand News
Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand Thailand News

Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand

56 minutes ago
Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown Phuket News

Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown

1 hour ago
Bangkok man arrested for knife attack after road rage Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for knife attack after road rage

1 hour ago
Foreign affairs minister defends Thailand&#8217;s move to join BRICS Thailand News

Foreign affairs minister defends Thailand’s move to join BRICS

1 hour ago
Truck overturns and ignites on Mittraphap Road, injuring two Road deaths

Truck overturns and ignites on Mittraphap Road, injuring two

2 hours ago
Swiss tourist in a high-profile jam! Phuket drug bust goes viral Phuket News

Swiss tourist in a high-profile jam! Phuket drug bust goes viral

2 hours ago
Thailand charges ahead with tax breaks for hybrid vehicles Business News

Thailand charges ahead with tax breaks for hybrid vehicles

2 hours ago
Police in Bangkok nab suspect in gold necklace theft Bangkok News

Police in Bangkok nab suspect in gold necklace theft

2 hours ago
Stock shock! Thai stocks on the ropes, long-term prospects shine Business News

Stock shock! Thai stocks on the ropes, long-term prospects shine

3 hours ago
Thai ministers seize illegal e-cigarettes worth 33 million baht Crime News

Thai ministers seize illegal e-cigarettes worth 33 million baht

3 hours ago
Woman to sue taxi driver for sexual harassment in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Woman to sue taxi driver for sexual harassment in Bangkok (video)

3 hours ago
China crisis or Golden Week wonder? Tourism hopes take flight in May Business News

China crisis or Golden Week wonder? Tourism hopes take flight in May

3 hours ago
Cha-am police arrest four women for drug use at Thai pool villa Crime News

Cha-am police arrest four women for drug use at Thai pool villa

3 hours ago
Full steam ahead! High-speed rail set for Thailand airports Thailand News

Full steam ahead! High-speed rail set for Thailand airports

3 hours ago
TMD reigns it in: Heavy showers set to pour over 11 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

TMD reigns it in: Heavy showers set to pour over 11 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Extra 25,000 seats on Thailand flights for Songkran Songkran News

Extra 25,000 seats on Thailand flights for Songkran

4 hours ago
Busted bud: British man nabbed with cannabis at Krabi Airport Krabi News

Busted bud: British man nabbed with cannabis at Krabi Airport

19 hours ago
Monk arrested in Ayutthaya for 2 million baht robbery case Crime News

Monk arrested in Ayutthaya for 2 million baht robbery case

19 hours ago
Walk of shame: Brand-new Bangkok footpath crumbles (video) Bangkok News

Walk of shame: Brand-new Bangkok footpath crumbles (video)

19 hours ago
Phuket generates most revenue for Thailand, but locals question budget use Phuket News

Phuket generates most revenue for Thailand, but locals question budget use

19 hours ago
Busted buds: Indian men nabbed in Bangkok airport cannabis scam Bangkok News

Busted buds: Indian men nabbed in Bangkok airport cannabis scam

20 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal stabbing over estranged wife&#8217;s new partner Crime News

Man arrested for fatal stabbing over estranged wife’s new partner

20 hours ago
Foreign beachgoers, Thai lifeguard return caught ray to Phuket sea (video) Phuket News

Foreign beachgoers, Thai lifeguard return caught ray to Phuket sea (video)

20 hours ago
Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video) Hua Hin News

Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video)

20 hours ago
Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault Crime News

Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault

21 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
227 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Bangkok man arrested for knife attack after road rage

Bangkok man arrested for knife attack after road rage

1 hour ago
Foreign affairs minister defends Thailand&#8217;s move to join BRICS

Foreign affairs minister defends Thailand’s move to join BRICS

1 hour ago
Truck overturns and ignites on Mittraphap Road, injuring two

Truck overturns and ignites on Mittraphap Road, injuring two

2 hours ago
Swiss tourist in a high-profile jam! Phuket drug bust goes viral

Swiss tourist in a high-profile jam! Phuket drug bust goes viral

2 hours ago