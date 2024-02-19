Phuket passenger van drivers’ brawl sparks public outrage

A violent altercation between two passenger van drivers erupted at the Ratsada Pier exit in Phuket. The incident, which was captured on video, circulated rapidly on social media yesterday, February 18, sparking widespread outrage.

The video footage revealed a heated exchange between the drivers that eventually escalated into a physical brawl. One driver was seen being kicked while he lay on the ground before other drivers intervened to separate the pair.

This event has reignited public anger over the aggressive behaviour of Phuket’s public transport drivers, as they are referred to by officials. This is not the first instance of such violence. A similar confrontation was reported at Bang Tao where taxi drivers from a particular queue threatened and intimidated a legally operating taxi driver who was not from their queue. This incident took place in front of a beach club at 2.30am on Saturday, February 17.

The Bang Tao incident was not an isolated one either. In December, taxi queue drivers near the Maya Beach Club assaulted a legal Grab taxi driver. This attack occurred only one day after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Phuket. The 62 year old Thai prime minister was there to witness tourism safety demonstrations in Patong, where he emphasised the importance of safety in maintaining Phuket’s tourism image.

Phuket taxi drivers have long had a bad name. Only last month a TikTok user sparked a conversation about taxi services after posting a video showing an unusually high fare for a short journey.

The user, under the name namotasapakavato1, warned fellow passengers after a taxi ride from a BTS station to Rangsit became a cause for concern—not only did the driver bring along his wife, who sat in the front seat, but the taxi meter also skyrocketed to 105 baht for less than a kilometre.

Another incident last month was a Phuket-based taxi driver facing the looming threat of a 180-day suspension and potentially more severe consequences following accusations of inappropriately harassing a young female passenger.

Follow us on :













The visibly shaken 20 year old student complained to the driver, Chuen Ochaphon, citing inappropriate advances during the journey. These advances included an invitation to his room and a proposition to become her monthly sponsor.

These recurring incidents of violence among transport drivers continue to tarnish Phuket’s reputation as a safe tourist destination. It remains to be seen how authorities will address this issue to ensure the safety of both residents and tourists alike. As it stands, the police are yet to release any updates on their investigations into these unsettling events.