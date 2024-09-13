Phuket on high alert as heavy rains and flash floods loom

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket is bracing for a weather onslaught as officials sound the alarm over impending flash floods, mudslides, and hazardous sea conditions. A stark warning has been issued by Governor Sophon Suwannarat, through the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre, urging all local officials to prepare for extreme weather set to batter the island this week.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) predicts torrential rain and fierce waves between today, September 13 and next Tuesday, September 17. With the southwest monsoon intensifying, waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach up to 3 metres, even higher during thunderstorms, posing serious risks for residents and tourists.

Key concerns include flash floods, forest runoff, mudslides, and hazardous sea conditions, prompting urgent action from local officials.

Deputy Governor Sattha Thongkam emphasised the need for vigilance.

“We need to stay on high alert and be ready to act swiftly.”

District chiefs and government agencies have been ordered to closely monitor weather patterns, especially in areas prone to flooding. Key measures include:

Closing natural attractions and restricting access to dangerous roads or tunnels during floods.

Issuing public warnings about strong winds, prohibiting swimming, and advising boat operators to proceed with caution.

Installing additional water pumps to boost drainage efforts in high-risk areas.

Maintaining 24-hour surveillance and providing early warnings to residents in low-lying areas.

Locals have been urged to report emergencies through designated hotlines, while officials stand ready to offer round-the-clock assistance, reported Phuket News.

