Chiang Rai hotel offers free rooms to flood victims

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Silamanee Resort & Spa Hotel in Chiang Rai is offering free accommodation to flood victims. The ongoing flood situation in Mae Sai and Mueang districts has worsened, with continuous water inflow causing severe hardship for many residents, who are desperately awaiting assistance.

Hotel Silamanee’s Facebook page recently posted an update.

Advertisements

“Due to the flood situation in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, Silamanee Resort is opening its conference rooms for flood victims. We are providing accommodation free of charge for those affected by the floods.”

The floodwaters have continued to rise, exacerbating the already critical situation. Residents in several areas are facing extreme difficulties, with many homes and properties submerged. The relentless inflow of water has made it challenging for relief efforts to keep pace with the rising needs of the affected population.

Local government officials have been working tirelessly to manage the crisis but the scale of the disaster has overwhelmed resources. Emergency services are stretched thin, and aid distribution is taking longer than hoped. In this dire situation, the initiative by Hotel Silamanee stands out as a beacon of hope for those in need.

Residents seeking refuge can directly approach the hotel for assistance. The hotel has emphasised that no payment is required for the accommodation provided to the flood victims. This generous offer aims to alleviate some of the immediate burdens faced by those displaced by the floods.

Many affected individuals have expressed gratitude for the hotel’s support. The gesture has provided not just shelter but also a sense of solidarity and community in these trying times, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Flood victims can contact the hotel for further information at 053-668301 and 053-668303.

In related news, Lotto Plus announced an initial donation of 500,000 baht to aid flood relief efforts in Chiang Rai, with plans to visit the area tomorrow, September 13. Residents are encouraged to share posts to raise more funds.