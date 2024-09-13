Helicopter rescues flood victims in Chiang Rai after days without food

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A helicopter from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) rescued flood victims trapped in their homes in the Mai Lung Kon community, Chiang Rai, after being stranded without food and water for several days.

Yesterday, September 12, reports surfaced about the ongoing rescue efforts for residents affected by flooding in Chiang Rai province, particularly in Mae Sai and Mueang Chiang Rai districts. While water levels have started to recede in several areas, many locations remain severely affected. Numerous residents have been trapped in their homes without food for more than two days, prompting urgent rescue operations.

A Facebook user recently shared images of a DDPM helicopter airlifting people from the Mai Lung Kon community, Moo 10, Koh Sawan Road, Soi 1. Rescue personnel descended from the helicopter to evacuate stranded victims, subsequently transporting them to a safe area, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a plea for urgent help emerged as an eight year old boy found himself stranded behind an apartment building in rising floodwaters in Chiang Rai. His aunt posted a distress call on social media, requesting immediate assistance as they had lost contact with the boy and feared for his safety.

On September 11, a reporter highlighted the severe flooding situation in Chiang Rai province, exacerbated by continuous rainfall and the relentless flow of floodwaters. The water levels have surged to between 1 and 2 metres in some low-lying areas, significantly impacting the locals. Many people have become trapped in areas where the water level is high and the current is strong.

Residents have been constantly posting calls for help on social media. Among these, a recent post stood out, seeking assistance for an eight year old boy who was stranded behind the PP Home apartment building.

