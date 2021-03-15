Phuket officials warn public of crocodile spotted near Chalong pier | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket officials warn public of crocodile spotted near Chalong pier
Officials in Phuket are warning residents near Chalong Pier of a crocodile sighting in the area over the weekend. Nation Thailand reports that Natchaphong Pranit from the Phuket Port Authority Office says the reptile was spotted in the water around 3pm on Saturday.
“We advise operators of boat services and general public to exercise extra caution when entering the pier area, either to park their boats or for other activities. If you find or have information about the crocodile, please contact hotline 1199 or 076-391-174.”
Chalong Bay is Phuket’s largest bay, located around 10 kilometres south of Phuket town. The pier is the province’s main boat docking location and well-used by tourists, divers, and other day-trippers, with boats regularly chartered for snorkelling and diving trips.
This is not Phuket’s first brush with such reptiles. In 2018, a crocodile was spotted at Layan beach, in the north of the island, having originally been seen at Yanui beach in the south. The reptile proved illusive and despite several sightings, it took officials 10 days to capture it. It was eventually caught by a specialist crocodile catching team from the southern province of Surat Thani, with the help of local fishermen.
The year before, a larger crocodile was spotted near Laypang beach, north of Bangtao. It was subsequently captured at an inland lake in the area.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Southeast Asia
Homes and highways in Vietnam are being lost as Mekong delta washes away
The following story was written by Michael Tatarski for China Dialogue, a non-profit focused on environmental challenges related to China.
One night two years ago, Lam Thi Le and Nguyen Van Thuong heard loud cracks coming from their neighbours’ riverfront home. The neighbours left, and a day later half of their house collapsed into the broad Tien River as the land beneath it slid away.
The shell of the remaining half sits precariously on the jagged river bank. Le and Thuong live a few metres inland. Nearby, workers use a machine to pack rocks onto the riverbank, laying the foundation for a concrete embankment designed to prevent further erosion.
This community in Vietnam’s Dong Thap province is not unique. The Tien is one of the Mekong River’s main branches flowing down from Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh. In recent years, dams built upstream in China, Laos and Cambodia and local sand mining have starved delta provinces such as Dong Thap of sediment, causing once-stable land to erode.
The Mekong’s average sediment load used to be 160 million tonnes, according to Marc Goichot, WWF’s Lead for Freshwater in the Asia Pacific, but the construction of dams on the river has reduced this by almost 80%.
“Dams and sand mining are working in a cumulative manner,” Goichot said. “Sand mining is making the impact of dams not only worse but much faster. We know that the impacts of the Aswan dam in Egypt took 50 years to reach the Nile River delta, and in the Mekong it’s much faster.”
Vietnam’s agriculture ministry estimates that the delta, which produces much of the country’s rice, aquacultural goods and fruit, worth billions of US dollars, loses 500 hectares of land per year to erosion.
The island
A nearby ferry crossing protected by a stout concrete embankment leads to Tan Thuan Dong, a large island carpeted by mango orchards in the middle of the Tien River. A sign on a narrow road leading to the northwest edge of the island warns people that they are entering an erosion zone.
Pham Thi Phi, 80, and her family had to move five years ago from their house by the water because the erosion was worsening. Her former home and several neighbours’ houses no longer exist, while the river continues to eat away at the island, taking precious mango trees with it.
“People are losing land and trees, and orchards are losing money,” Phi said. “When I was younger, I had a sampan, and I would take people in it to the nearby temple for charity, but when the land washed away, it took my boat with it.”
Upstream dams have also had a significant impact on water levels in the Mekong delta. Canals and irrigation ditches were nearly empty during a visit by China Dialogue. Small boats rested on almost dry land. The spindly legs of stilt houses were fully exposed.
“We used to have two boats to leave the house when the water was high, but that doesn’t happen anymore,” said Phi.
At the time, water levels throughout the Mekong basin were low due to announced maintenance on the Jinghong hydropower station, the most downstream dam of China’s 11 such facilities on the river.
Nearby, the road ends with a ragged edge of tarmac beyond which the river has consumed everything. A half-dozen sand-mining barges sit off Tan Thuan Dong’s coast, the diesel engines of their excavators shattering the quietude of the rural island as they dredge to feed Vietnam’s voracious construction industry.
“I’ve lived here for nearly 60 years, and the erosion started about 10 years ago,” said Nguyen Thi Sum. She lives with her husband and sister in the last surviving house on the road, just a few metres from the river. By the water, concrete foundations hint at former buildings.
The Jinghong dam, considered one of the most impactful on the Mekong’s sediment and water flows, came online in 2008, around the time Sum said the erosion started. China’s dams on the Upper Mekong and those built in Laos and Cambodia with varying levels of Chinese investment have proved a point of contention among downstream national and environmental groups.
Vietnam is a member nation of the Mekong River Commission, an advisory body on transboundary governance of the Mekong. However, the commission has no powers to stop the construction or planning of upstream dams in China or dams financed by China.
“There used to be more houses, but people moved away,” Sum said. “We will stay here until we can’t, maybe one or two more years.”
Both Sum and Phi said the local government had done little to help. Unlike on the mainland, no protective embankments were being built, despite the island being advertised as a domestic tourism destination. Promises of money to help with relocation costs have been unmet, and damaging sand mining occurs in broad daylight.
Neither of the women had any knowledge of the impacts of upstream dams, nor did Le and Thuong across the river. All four largely blamed natural causes for the erosion.
According to Goichot, embankments are not an appropriate solution and can do more harm than good: “Engineers think that static is solid, and in most places it is, but in a very dynamic place like the delta, they make things worse. If you put an embankment on sand, you reflect the energy of the water downstream, so you create conditions for erosion to get worse.”
The highway
In neighbouring An Giang province, National Highway 91 connects Can Tho, the Mekong delta’s largest city, with the Cambodian border 100 kilometres away. Heading toward Cambodia along the bank of the Hau River, the Mekong’s other main branch in the delta, the road eventually runs into a barrier and a large sign warning no vehicles to enter. While traffic is diverted onto a new road, pedestrians can enter the barricaded area.
Further on, a 40-metre long chunk of highway has disappeared into the water. This sinkhole – and another large one just down the road – appeared in the summer of 2019, making national news. Whereas previous domestic media coverage had often pointed to climate change as the cause of such events, VnExpress now squarely blamed hydropower developments and sand mining on the river upstream in Cambodia and Vietnam.
“The erosion started here in 2010, and the government built an embankment, but the erosion kept shifting and getting worse,” said Huynh Thi Thu Diem, who runs a café and shop near one of the cratered sections of road.
There were houses on the riverside of the highway as well, but they are long gone. Only a narrow strip of overgrown land separates the water from the remaining road.
“At first, they quickly repaired the highway, but that failed too, so now they’re building a bigger parallel road inland,” Diem added. “The construction workers said this was caused by natural changing currents, though I’ve seen in the news that Chinese dams hold back water.”
She said that some neighbours had left the area after receiving financial assistance. She believes the government will help her as well if it becomes too dangerous to stay.
Further down the road, Thi (not her real name) lives on the edge of one of the sinkholes. She sells rice from her home and previously benefitted from buses stopping outside. Only motorbikes and bicycles can pass now, creating a peaceful setting for a front-row seat to what might be in store for the rest of the delta.
Cracks run across parts of the remaining tarmac, and a machine similar to the one in Dong Thap sits in the river, laying the foundation for an embankment.
“The sinkhole started to form in July and August of 2019. There were houses on the other side of the road,” Thi said. “We were panicked, and officials asked us to remove the front part of our house since nobody knew how large the hole would get. Once it stopped collapsing, we rebuilt.”
The lack of highway traffic has hurt her family’s business, said Thi. Like Diem, however, she expressed confidence in local leadership to help them if it comes time to evacuate the area.
Evacuation will likely be necessary, with China, Laos and Cambodia variously involved in plans for a further 10 hydropower dams on the Mekong mainstream, and more envisioned on its tributaries.
Once built, these dams will trap even more sediment upstream, starving the delta of the material that created it over millions of years, while downstream sand extraction removes vast amounts of what is left.
“What still gets through the barriers [of dams] is mainly fine sediments like silt and clays, not sand or gravel,” Goichot wrote in a recent article for China Dialogue. “As a result, riverbeds and banks are not replenished, making sand-mining downstream even more unsustainable and leading to greater erosion in the river channel and banks.”
These powerful forces have created a sense of calm resignation among delta residents threatened by their impacts. “We’ll just keep moving further inland until we can’t anymore,” Le said in the shadow of the collapsed house on the Tien. “Then, we’ll go to a relocation area far away from the river.”
Krabi
Work on Maya Bay jetty nearly complete, but officials say, “not yet” to re-opening
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has responded to pleas for Maya Bay to re-open by telling local officials to wait. Krabi authorities are anxious for the famed beauty spot to re-open as they desperately try to revive tourism in the province. The bay has been closed since 2018 after conservationists determined that a break from visitors was vital to the recovery of its marine life.
In its heyday, Maya Bay, on the uninhabited island of Phi Phi Leh, had to cope with thousands of visitors a day, after shooting to international fame as a result of the 1999 Leonardo di Caprio movie, The Beach.
Visitor numbers peaked at nearly 5,000 a day during 2017, a year before officials finally closed it. The National Resources and the Environment Ministry says the famous tourist destination will only re-open to visitors once an upgrade to facilities is complete and there is an adequate system in place to manage tourist numbers.
Prayoon Pongpan, head of the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, which oversees Phi Phi Leh, says an overhaul of the tiny island’s infrastructure is nearing completion. The project includes a new jetty at Loh Samah Bay, on the other side from Maya Bay. It’s understood the jetty is now 70% complete and will be finished by May.
Nation Thailand reports that Maya Bay will have an initial limit of 370 visitors per trip, but there is no set date for re-opening, which will be decided by the Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Varawut Silpa-archa, based on expert opinion.
One of those experts is Thon Thamrongnawasawat, from the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University, who has long campaigned for the bay’s protection. He insists that if the recovery of coral reefs in the area is to continue, the only access to Maya Bay must be via the new jetty at Loh Samah. If not, he warns that all the efforts of the last 2 years will have been for nothing.
He adds that the bay should be re-opened gradually, in line with the government’s phased re-opening of the country in the third or last quarter of the year.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Environment
Factories in Thailand required to have Green Industry certification by 2025
Factories in Thailand are ordered to “go green.” By 2025, all factories across the country need to have a Green Industry certification which means they are in line with standards set by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation to help developing countries move to more environmentally-friendly technologies and initiatives.
All 71,130 industrial plants in Thailand will need to abide by the UN’s Green Industry standards which are intended to secure resource-efficient low-carbon growth while also protecting the environment and creating new jobs. The deadline for the certification is including in the Thai government’s action plan to promote environmental practices over the next 16 years.
Around 20,000 factories in Thailand have received Green Industry certificates since 2011, according to the Department of Industrial Works. 110 factories have Green Industry labels which mean the products were made in an eco-friendly way.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Svcoquette
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:07 pm
Great, I spent 2 hrs this morning cleaning our boat bottom in Chalong Bay. It would have been nice if this story was posted Saturday or even Sunday.
Mr cynic
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:12 pm
Was under the impression they are territorial and do not stray far from their nest.
If so why should it be removed.
Who is intruding on who’s territory.
if you can’t get along with crocs don’t live in their backyard.