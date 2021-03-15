Sri Panwa luxury resort owner injured in car accident in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Sri Panwa luxury resort owner injured in car accident in Phuket
The owner of the luxury resort Sri Panwa in Phuket, which offers the new “villa quarantine” for travellers from overseas, was injured in a car accident last night. Police say 40 year old Vorasit “Pla Wan” Issara drove into a power pole on Sakdidet Road in the Wichit district. Officers suspect Vorasit lost control of the car while driving around a curve while heading toward Phuket Town.
Police did not report on the extent of his injuries, but say Vorasit was trapped in the vehicle and rescue workers used the hydraulic equipment known as the “jaws of life” to pry open the wreckage. They say it took about an hour to get Vorasit out. He was then sent to Bangkok Hospital Phuket.
The Phuket News says police did not report if Vorasit was tested for alcohol or if surveillance camera footage would be reviewed.
💥 #ภูเก็ต – "ปลาวาฬ" เจ้าของโรงแรมศรีพันวา รถเสียหลัก ประสบอุบัติเหตุบาดเจ็บสาหัส
🔻 #ด่วน ! "ปลาวาฬ" นายวรสิทธิ…
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Sunday, March 14, 2021
SOURCE: Phuket News
Phuket
Phuket officials warn public of crocodile spotted near Chalong pier
Officials in Phuket are warning residents near Chalong Pier of a crocodile sighting in the area over the weekend. Nation Thailand reports that Natchaphong Pranit from the Phuket Port Authority Office says the reptile was spotted in the water around 3pm on Saturday.
“We advise operators of boat services and general public to exercise extra caution when entering the pier area, either to park their boats or for other activities. If you find or have information about the crocodile, please contact hotline 1199 or 076-391-174.”
Chalong Bay is Phuket’s largest bay, located around 10 kilometres south of Phuket town. The pier is the province’s main boat docking location and well-used by tourists, divers, and other day-trippers, with boats regularly chartered for snorkelling and diving trips.
This is not Phuket’s first brush with such reptiles. In 2018, a crocodile was spotted at Layan beach, in the north of the island, having originally been seen at Yanui beach in the south. The reptile proved illusive and despite several sightings, it took officials 10 days to capture it. It was eventually caught by a specialist crocodile catching team from the southern province of Surat Thani, with the help of local fishermen.
The year before, a larger crocodile was spotted near Laypang beach, north of Bangtao. It was subsequently captured at an inland lake in the area.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
American has false negative Covid-19 test result in Thailand, positive result after returning to the US
An American, who recently travelled to Phuket and Bangkok, tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to the United States. The man was tested prior to leaving Thailand and Thai health officials now say that result was a false negative. Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences reviewed the man’s Covid-19 test that was taken right before leaving Thailand and now say the result is positive for the coronavirus.
A timeline of the man’s travel history was posted on the Bangkok Public Relations Department’s Facebook page. The man travelled through Thailand throughout February. He was released from the mandatory 14-day quarantine on January 26 and had tested negative for Covid-19 prior to being released. He left Thailand on March 4 and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11 in the United States.
Here’s his travel timeline:
January 26 to February 16: He stayed in Bangkok’s Silom area.
February 17: He flew to Phuket on an AirAsia flight and checked in to Sri Panwa resort on Cape Panwa.
February 19: He returned to Bangkok on an AirAsia flight.
February 20 to 28: He stayed in Bangkok’s Silom. Reports say he didn’t go out much, mainly just to shop at a nearby convenience store.
March 1: He went to the hospital for a Covid-19 test, a requirement before travelling back to the United States.
March 2: The test result was inconclusive. He was tested a second time and the results came back negative for the coronavirus.
March 3: He boarded a flight back to the United States.
March 4: The Department of Medical Sciences reviewed the man’s second test results and found the man actually tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Events
Rescue workers remove 4 metre long python from Patong resort
Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation branch in Patong, Phuket, say they have removed a 4 metre long reticulated python from a resort in Karon. The python was estimated to weigh around a whopping 20 kilograms.
“It was a big old boy. It took all my strength to lift it. A beautiful 4 metre python weighing more than 20kg (approximately) was having a nap behind the building.”
With some help from fellow rescue workers, Modell says he soon held the python safely and they removed it from the resort.
“These are beautiful snakes, the orange colour of their eyes are stunning. Although they are non-venomous, I would not attempt to remove a snake of this size alone. One wrong move and I would be in life-threatening trouble.”
“The snake bites its prey with its rows of inverted teeth up to and including 52! Then it wraps its body around slowly suffocating its prey! Yes it could easily kill me. That’s why we ideally have a minimum of two more people to help deal with it.”
Modell also told The Phuket News that he disagreed with the Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre, who announced last month that all snakes caught in homes would be taken off the island.
“King cobras should not be removed from their natural habitat. The king cobra is the predator snake of the snake world. They eat all the other snakes; monocled cobras and other snakes that do all the biting.”
“They do not attack people because they are just not interested in you. They know they can’t eat you, so they do not even want to waste the venom.”
“Removing king cobras from the wild allows the smaller problem snakes to get bigger, to grow until they become a problem.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Fred glue
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:40 pm
Is that news, next thing you read here is that, a car in down town New York. Has a flat tyre….. 🤪🤪
Hasse
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 3:42 pm
Was he tested for alcohol and drugs?
Don’t think so. The elite in Thailand do what they want.