Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 markets in central Thailand report hundreds of new infections
A Bangkok market and another in the central province of Pathum Thani have recorded hundreds of new Covid-19 infections. The Bangkok Post reports that over 860 new cases have been detected at Pathum Thani’s Simummuang Market, while officials in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok have confirmed the 3-day closure of Bang Kapi Market following a spike in infections there.
Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says that between May 7 and 15, health officials tested 10,480 people at Simummuang Market. 867, or 8%, tested positive for Covid-19. Of those, 70% are Thai and the remainder are migrant workers. Areas of the market with particularly high rates of infection have been closed and a 400-bed field hospital has opened at the market. It’s reported that an additional 400 beds will be delivered today, but the field hospital is not without its critics, as people say it’s not an appropriate place to treat infected patients.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has confirmed that the source of infection at the market is the turnstile at the public toilets. It has now been removed and replaced with a hand sanitiser station.
Kiattiphum says most new cases are still being traced back to crowded markets and other public venues, replacing the nightlife clusters reported in the early days of the third wave. Family transmission is also a significant factor. He says both market traders and customers must undergo strict screening procedures, with their arrival and departure registered on the Thai Chana tracking app.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Priceless Buddha statue stolen in March found at a bus stop
In Lop Buri’s Tha Wung district, a rare Buddha statue went on a mysterious and strange trip having been stolen in March and just found at a bus stop nearby. The statue was stolen from a local museum in the Central Thailand province at the beginning of March and was spotted yesterday morning sitting at a bus stop.
The statue is of Phra Sri Arya Maitreya, an important figure in Buddhism that represents the future Buddha in heaven. This Buddha will later come to the human Realm after Gautama Buddha. The statue is of the future Buddha in a seated position holding a fan in his left hand and is considered a Priceless historical artefact.
A monk was out collecting food donations yesterday morning and saw the statue sitting alone at a bus stop only one km from where it was stolen. He immediately contacted local leaders and the police to inform them of his discovery. Lop Buri Police suspect that whoever stole the statue dumped it at the bus stop after coming to the realization that selling it or getting any value out of it would be exceedingly difficult. With everyone on the lookout for the statue, it would be hard to find a buyer and they would easily be caught if they attempted to sell it.
The museum is volunteer-run, operated by the “We Love Wat Lai” local conservation organisation, and they were preparing to open a new extension building for the temple Museum. This statue of Phra Sri Arya Maitreya was set to be a highlight of that wing.
Police have suspicions that the theft may have been an inside job, though no arrests have been made as of yet. An advisor for the local Museum group who is also a cultural expert stated that the volunteers running the museum have decided to install CCTV for future security.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
12 gamblers arrested in raid on restaurant in central Thailand
Police have arrested 12 people found eating, drinking, and gambling in a restaurant in the central province of Pathum Thani. Under disease prevention measures, there is currently a ban on in-restaurant dining in a number of provinces in Thailand.
According to the Bangkok Post, the authorities raided the restaurant in the Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani late last night. Officers from Pathum Thani police arrived at the Oud Lam Luk Ka restaurant around 11.30pm. 12 patrons were taken into custody and 15 sets of dice, gambling paraphernalia, and 3,500 baht in cash were confiscated from the table they were sitting at. Officers also found bills for food and drinks.
The owner of the restaurant, named by the Bangkok Post as Therdphan Konnard, was among those arrested, as was a 30 year old woman named as Atchra Sorin, allegedly behind the gambling operation. All 12 arrested have been taken to Lam Luk Ka station for processing.
According to the chief of Pathum Thani police, Chayut Marayat, officers were acting on a tip-off that the restaurant owner was allowing his premises to be used for gambling, as well as allowing customers to eat and drink on-site, in violation of current Covid-19 restrictions.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Nonthaburi province closes amulet trading venues and swimming pools from today
Thailand’s Nonthaburi province, which is near Bangkok, is closing amulet trading venues and public swimming pools from today in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19. The new closures come just 2 days after Thailand saw a rollout of new, nationwide restrictions. The swimming pool closures include those situated in housing complexes and estates. The province’s communicable disease committee also set a limit on the number of people visiting fitness clubs and banned group sauna services and exercise or group activities. All measures are effective until otherwise stated. Nonthaburi is currently listed as a red zone province which is under the strictest Covid regulations in the nation.
Meanwhile, Surat Thani province, an orange zone province, which features the major Gulf islands of Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Tao, has issued a mask-wearing mandate that violators would face a maximum fine of 20,000 baht if caught. The order states the new rule is necessary because people are continuously not wearing masks when outside and are risking the spread of Covid-19. So far, motorists are being stopped in Koh Pha Ngan for checkpoints to make sure they are following the new mandate.
All nightlife, entertainment venues, bars and clubs are being closed around the country, for red and orange zones for the next 2 weeks. Same with schools, although most schools are already on an extended Songkran break.
There is no curfew but with just about everything being closed from 11pm, and no bars or pubs to go to, it may as well be a curfew.
Across all provinces…
• Closures of schools, all nightlife venues, pubs and clubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours
(except for international schools running exams)
• No events can have more than 50 people
Provincial red zones (listed below)…
• Dining-in allowed until 9pm (but can do takeaway until 11pm)
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres and fitness centres to be closed by 9pm
(Sporting fields, exercise places, gyms and fitness clubs must close at 9pm)
• Convenience stores, markets, supermarkets must be closed by 11pm
Everywhere else…
• Dining-in allowed until 11pm
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres to be closed by 9pm
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
