2 markets in central Thailand report hundreds of new infections

A Bangkok market and another in the central province of Pathum Thani have recorded hundreds of new Covid-19 infections. The Bangkok Post reports that over 860 new cases have been detected at Pathum Thani’s Simummuang Market, while officials in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok have confirmed the 3-day closure of Bang Kapi Market following a spike in infections there.

Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says that between May 7 and 15, health officials tested 10,480 people at Simummuang Market. 867, or 8%, tested positive for Covid-19. Of those, 70% are Thai and the remainder are migrant workers. Areas of the market with particularly high rates of infection have been closed and a 400-bed field hospital has opened at the market. It’s reported that an additional 400 beds will be delivered today, but the field hospital is not without its critics, as people say it’s not an appropriate place to treat infected patients.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has confirmed that the source of infection at the market is the turnstile at the public toilets. It has now been removed and replaced with a hand sanitiser station.

Kiattiphum says most new cases are still being traced back to crowded markets and other public venues, replacing the nightlife clusters reported in the early days of the third wave. Family transmission is also a significant factor. He says both market traders and customers must undergo strict screening procedures, with their arrival and departure registered on the Thai Chana tracking app.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

