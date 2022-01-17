Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand reports second Omicron-related death, Covid fatality toll on a downward slope
The second death related to the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Thailand was reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Both deaths were elderly women with serious pre-existing health conditions who contracted the virus from infected family members.
While cases involving the highly transmissble Omicron variant are on the rise in Thailand, the strain is said to be less severe and the country’s Covid-related death toll has been on a downward slope, hitting a nine-month low of nine fatalities recorded yesterday.
The second Omicron-related death was an 84 year old woman with terminal stage lung cancer in the Isaan province Udon Thani. She tested positive for Covid-19 on January 10 and was in home isolation. Her symptoms worsened and she died on January 15.
The other fatality was an 86 year old woman in the southern province Songkhla who was dignosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and was bedridden. She died at the Hat Yai Hospital where she was being treated. She had earlier been inoculated with two doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
