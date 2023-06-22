Phuket loses World Specialised Expo bid but remains hopeful for future

Photo Courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew expressed gratitude to all who supported Phuket’s bid for hosting the World Specialised Expo 2027/28, despite Thailand failing to win the hosting rights. The event’s organiser, the Bureau International des Expositions, announced the winner as Belgrade, Serbia during their 172nd general assembly, which was held in Paris.

Governor Narong addressed the public in a Facebook post, stating…

“Team Thailand extends their heartfelt appreciation to all sectors involved in this extraordinary bidding process. Your unwavering support and dedicated efforts have been instrumental in shaping this remarkable journey.”

He continued, emphasising that Phuket remains a welcoming destination for visitors worldwide, inviting everyone to experience its beauty, cultural diversity, and genuine hospitality.

In a subsequent announcement, Governor Narong reflected on the efforts of Team Thailand and the lessons learned from their failure at the Phuket Expo to secure the hosting rights. The Phuket chief also expressed his optimism for future bids to organise international events and praised the cohesion among local people and both the public and private sectors involved in the bid process, reported Phuket News.

Thailand’s previous failures to win the hosting rights for international expos have often been attributed to insufficient support from the government. Contrary to this, the Thai government allocated a huge budget of US$4.18 billion for hosting the Phuket Expo and undertook an extensive public awareness campaign. Authorities estimated the event would generate up to 50 billion baht in economic value, attract more than 5 million visitors, and create more than 113,000 jobs on the island.

Various locations in Phuket held events live streaming Team Thailand’s final presentation and voting in the French capital Paris, including an event led by the three Vice Governors at Dibuka Cafe & Restaurant in Phuket Old Town. Despite the Phuket Expo bid results, the spirit of the supporters remained strong and hopeful for the future.