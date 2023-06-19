Phuket vies for hosting Specialised Expo 2028, promising sustainability and harmony

PHOTO: Unsplash/The DK Photography

The world awaits the anticipated announcement on June 21, revealing which country has been chosen to host the prestigious Specialised Expo 2028. Among the five finalists is Phuket, Thailand, fueling great expectations for the nation in this international competition.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) oversees the selection process for the honour of organising the Specialised Expo 2028. The event offers a coveted platform where countries can exhibit their innovations, technological advancements and culture while strengthening their economic presence on a global scale. In the final round, Phuket’s rivals are Minnesota, United States; Belgrade, Serbia; Malaga, Spain; and Bariloche, Argentina.

The recent pledge by prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat to support Phuket in hosting the expo has reinforced international confidence that the government will back the event if Thailand is selected. If successful, Thailand will stand as the first nation in Southeast Asia and South Asia to host a Specialised Expo. This historic moment will usher in a unique opportunity for Thailand to promote its considerable cultural heritage, forward-thinking technology and sustainable development initiatives.

In a bid to enhance the value of the local province, Phuket residents initiated the proposal for the expo. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the community had planned to construct a 1.4-billion-baht (US$40 million) Medical Plaza, an extensive health and wellness centre under the state-run Vachira Phuket Hospital. The hospital collaborated with state and private sectors to expand the project’s scope, leading to the proposal of the Specialised Expo, and the Thailand Cabinet’s approval in November 2021.

Subsequent to the cabinet’s decision, the Transport Ministry approved an investment plan of approximately 80 billion baht (US$2,300 million) for the improvement of mass transport infrastructure on the island for the event. The plan covers air, land and marine transport and incorporates a 42-kilometre electric train and an EV-Bus Rapid Transit project. An allocation of 4.18 billion baht (US$120 million) has been set aside to host the Specialised Expo 2028 if Thailand is chosen, in addition to the 1.4 billion baht budget for the development of the health and wellness centre.

Sustainability remains a focal point for most countries competing to host the expo, as it will take place two years before the United Nations’ 2030 target for accomplishing its 17 Sustainable Development Goals. For the Expo, Phuket’s proposed theme is “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity,” combining modern and traditional knowledge in promoting health, wellness and high-standard hospitality services.

Follow us on :













If Thailand is victorious, the expo stands to benefit not only Phuket and its residents but also the entire country. Serving as a profile for the nation, it will likely draw more significant events to other areas, supporting Thailand’s strategy to promote health, wellness and medical tourism across Southeast Asia. The event is projected to yield an economic value of 50 billion baht (US$1,440 million), attract an estimated 5 million visitors and create 113,439 jobs in Phuket, thereby promoting tourism in neighbouring provinces.

As the official announcement approaches, Thailand’s bid team maintains an optimistic outlook. The country’s strategic location, diverse and rich culture and staunch commitment to sustainability make it an exceptional contender for hosting the Specialised Expo 2028. Ultimately, the event holds the potential to be a transformative experience, fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing and cross-cultural engagement on an impressive scale.