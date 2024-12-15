Police arrest loan shark gang at Ministry of Culture

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 13:31, 15 December 2024| Updated: 13:31, 15 December 2024
80 2 minutes read
Police arrest loan shark gang at Ministry of Culture
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A dramatic arrest unfolded at the Ministry of Culture when police apprehended members of a loan shark gang accused of charging extortionate interest rates and intimidating debtors. The operation, led by Montri Teshakun, targeted 30 year old Veeraphat, and 23 year old Meentada, who were charged with operating an unauthorised personal loan business and lending money at rates exceeding legal limits.

The crackdown occurred yesterday, December 14, behind the Wisit Cultural Building in Huai Khwang, Bangkok, following a tip-off about the gang’s operations. Investigations revealed that this group, known as Flash & Fluke, frequently collected illegal loan repayments from food vendors at the ministry’s ground-floor food court. Vendors facing difficulties in making payments reportedly endured public humiliation, threats, and even physical confrontations.

Advertisements

Debt collectors for the gang reportedly did not hesitate to assert their dominance even within government premises, showing no fear of law enforcement. On weekends when vendors couldn’t sell their goods, they were aggressively reminded to pay their debts. This audacity was a significant concern as it took place in a governmental area, raising alarms about the gang’s boldness.

The gang operated by demanding interest rates of 20% daily, significantly above the legal threshold. Investigations found that the gang strategically collected payments during lunch breaks, arriving on motorcycles and wearing full helmets to avoid detection. Once they secured the payments, they swiftly departed the scene.

Related news

In their confession, the accused admitted to collecting these exorbitant interest rates on behalf of a financier known only as Gram, whose full identity remains unknown. They explained that they were responsible for recruiting clients and collecting installments, receiving a percentage of the interest as a commission.

The gang had a structured operation, with different members assigned to specific routes to avoid overlap. Their unit, Sap Lakkachai 5, was led by a figure named Toey, who was responsible for increasing client numbers, while Tum acted as an advisor overseeing the operations, reported KhaoSod.

“We were just collecting for our financier, Gram, who charges 20% interest daily. Our job was to find clients and collect payments, and we received a share of the interest,” one of the suspects confessed.

Advertisements

Police are conducting further investigations to dismantle the network and identify other members involved in this illegal operation. The suspects have been handed over to the Huai Khwang Police Station for legal proceedings.

Police arrest loan shark gang at Ministry of Culture | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Police arrest loan shark gang at Ministry of Culture Bangkok News

Police arrest loan shark gang at Ministry of Culture

21 minutes ago
Phuket launches youth justice programme for safer communities Phuket News

Phuket launches youth justice programme for safer communities

28 minutes ago
German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident Pattaya News

German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident

37 minutes ago
Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust Crime News

Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

2 hours ago
Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees Thailand News

Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees

2 hours ago
Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar Pattaya News

Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

3 hours ago
Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain South Thailand News

Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain

3 hours ago
Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured Crime News

Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured

3 hours ago
Saudi couple rescued after Jet Ski capsizes off Jomtien Beach Pattaya News

Saudi couple rescued after Jet Ski capsizes off Jomtien Beach

3 hours ago
Heavy rains and strong winds expected in 19 Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rains and strong winds expected in 19 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Hua Hin Airport to gain international status by next year Hua Hin News

Hua Hin Airport to gain international status by next year

4 hours ago
Concrete beam falls at Bangkok site, damages vehicles, no injuries (video) Bangkok News

Concrete beam falls at Bangkok site, damages vehicles, no injuries (video)

4 hours ago
Chinese murder suspect caught at Phuket Airport Crime News

Chinese murder suspect caught at Phuket Airport

4 hours ago
Deadly floods hit Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat South Thailand News

Deadly floods hit Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat

5 hours ago
Myanmar boat seized in Thailand for shrimp smuggling Crime News

Myanmar boat seized in Thailand for shrimp smuggling

5 hours ago
Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run Crime News

Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run

23 hours ago
Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai Central Thailand News

Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai

24 hours ago
British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts Crime News

British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts

24 hours ago
Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers Northern Thailand News

Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

1 day ago
Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border Crime News

Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

1 day ago
Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash Bangkok News

Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

1 day ago
Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters Bangkok News

Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters

1 day ago
Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos Phuket News

Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos

1 day ago
Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani Crime News

Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong Central Thailand News

Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

Published: 11:42, 15 December 2024
Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees

Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees

Published: 11:28, 15 December 2024
Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

Published: 11:15, 15 December 2024
Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain

Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain

Published: 11:04, 15 December 2024
Check Also
Close