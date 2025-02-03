Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

Bright Choomanee43 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, February 3, 2025
Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce
The Commerce Ministry is collaborating with 16 government agencies and prominent online platforms to tackle the issue of substandard and non-compliant products on e-commerce platforms.

Under the notice and takedown policy, products identified as substandard will be promptly removed, according to Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan. This initiative aims to protect consumers from low-quality products in online marketplaces.

The collaboration involves various government bodies and platform operators working together to enhance product monitoring, increase awareness to prevent illegal transactions and build trust in e-commerce. The effort also seeks to support local small and medium-sized enterprises.

Efforts include producing public relations materials to educate consumers and online sellers about the importance of buying and selling safe and legally compliant products. Guidelines for monitoring substandard products will be established to create a clear framework for collaboration and effective resolution of issues.

Products failing to meet standards will be swiftly removed from platforms and banned from sale.

The collaboration involves 16 agencies and platforms, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), Electronic Transactions Development Agency, Department of Intellectual Property, Department of Business Development, Department of Foreign Trade, and the platforms BigxShow, eBay, Lazada, Line Shopping, Nex Gen Commerce, NocNoc, Shopee, Temu, and TikTok Shop.

Between October and December 2024, the FDA, TISI, OCPB, and the Customs Department reported enforcement actions on 16,651 violations related to product safety and quality, resulting in damages of 984 million baht (US$28.9 million).

Stricter enforcement led to an 8% decline in the value of foreign goods sold through e-commerce platforms, as reported by the ministry, reported Bangkok Post.

From July to December 2024, the monthly average value of foreign goods sold dropped to 3.65 billion baht (US$107 million), compared to an average of 3.96 billion baht (US$116 million) in the first half of the year before enforcement.

Bright Choomanee43 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, February 3, 2025
