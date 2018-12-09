Phuket King’s Cup regatta wraps up | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket King’s Cup regatta wraps up
With good winds of about 15 knots returning for the final day of the 32nd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta yesterday, some exciting racing was held off the south-western tip of the resort island as one of Asia’s biggest sailing events came to a close.
With almost 90 keelboats and multihulls as well as 107 dinghy sailors, the waters of the Andaman Sea have been awash in sails this week.
Despite winning one race each on Saturday, Australian Ray Roberts and his TP 52-design boat Team Hollywood took the overall honors in the IRC Zero Class after a close tussle all week with defending champions Kevin and Tom Whitcraft on their Thai-registered boat THA72. Both boats were of the same stripped down design and built for racing, but Roberts’ boat was a little newer and a little lighter and won more races through the week. It was Roberts’ sixth win in the top flight class at the King’s Cup in 23 years of contesting Thailand’s premier sailing event.
Sarab Singh finished third overall in the IRC Zero Class on his boat Wind Sikher, the oldest of the three TP52s racing.
In the IRC 1 Class, Australian Craig Nicholls finished first overall on Aquarii, with Hong Kong’s Nick Burns and Fred Kinmonth second on Mandrake III, followed by the Thai-registered East Marine Emagine of Scott Bradley third.
A Chinese entry took first place in the IRC 2 Class, with Highlead Encouragers (Judy) finishing first overall after seven races. Local sailor Morton Jacobsen’s sports boat Over Here finished second and Great Britain’s John Grendon’s Di Hard third. The three Chinese entries in the IRC 2 Class all finished in the top six in a field of 10.
The Premier Class honors went to Singapore’s Andy Cocks aboard Firstlight, with Hong Kong-registered boat Antipodes second. Third overall was Thailand’s Inthinai Yingsiri on Pine-Pacific.
The fast locally-built Firefly 850 catamarans managed nine races during the regatta with Great Britain’s John Newnham on Twin Sharks taking the overall honors. Germany’s Hans Rahmann on Voodoo finished second and Brit Neil Ayre on Mamba finished a close third.
One of the most photographed boats in this year’s fleet was the imposing 60-foot trimaran SHK Scallywag Fuku Bid from Hong Kong, but despite its speed on the water it had to settle for second place behind the smaller but also very fast Australian trimaran Fugazi with Dan Fidock at the helm in the Racing Multihull Class. Australian Dave Fuller bought up third place on his boat Java.
One of the features of this year’s Phuket King’s Cup Regatta, and the place where the future stars of the sport are nurtured for the years ahead, was the International Dinghy Classes, which featured 107 young sailors from around the country.
“These young sailors will one day be aboard the big keelboats and multihulls and racing in the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta,” said Commander Peera Sagultem of the Royal Thai Navy, who was also the Dinghy Race Officer.
With 12 wins from 12 races, 13-year-okd Thai champion Panwa Boonak kept a clean sheet to take the honors in the Optimist Class. Panwa, who won the 2018 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship at the Ngwe Saung Yacht Club & Resort in Myanmar, has proved to be an outstanding sailor in the many events he has contested and will be a great ambassador for Thailand when he represents the kingdom in coming international events.
Another consistently good young Thai sailor with a promising future in the sport is M.L. Weka Bhanubandh, who finished second in the Optimist Class. Patihan Vorrasart came a very credible third in what proved to be a tough field.
Chusitt Punjamala won every race except three in the 12 contested in the Laser Standard Class to finish as the overall winner. He was followed by Arthit Romanyk and Chairat Dangdeemark in second and third places respectively.
In the Laser Radial Class, Janisara Sasha Romanyk finished as the overall winner and she was followed by Sophia Gail Montgomery and Voravong Rachrattanaruk. The Laser 4.7 Class was won by Patcharee Sringham, with Pitchakon Ungpakornkaew second and Nuttapong Yoang-Ngam third.
The 420s was the only team event for the junior sailors, with two aboard each boat. Taking the top prize in the 420 Class was Intira Parnpiboon and Paliga Poonpat, and they were followed by Chanokchon Wangsuk and Piyaporn Khemkaew in second place, with Jedtavee Yongyuenarn and Chakkapat Wiriakitti in third place.
At the end of an exciting week’s racing, Kevin Whitcraft, President of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta Organising Committee, said: “From the keelboat fleet to the large dingy fleet in the King’s Cup striving for glory on the north end of Kata Beach, it has been a great tribute to our King, our host country and all who revel in the freedom of the seas – particularly in Thai waters.
Not everybody can win and I congratulate those who did and I would like to tell one and all, win or lose, to come and join us again for the 33rd regatta which will be held from December 1-7, 2019. The skies will be blue and the winds will be fair.”
All the winners in the various classes were presented with their prizes at a special ceremony on Saturday evening by His Majesty the King’s Personal Representative ACM Chalit Phookphasook.
Bangkok
The wheels are rolling for today’s Bike Un Ai Rak around Thailand
Cyclists were enthusiastically preparing on Sunday morning for the “Bike for Love and Warmth” ride to be led in Bangkok by His Majesty the King and coinciding with other rides starting simultaneously around the country in the afternoon.
Citizens are expected to line the King’s 39km route from Dusit Palace’s Royal Plaza to Lat Pho Park in Samut Prakan.
The bicycle ride officially opens the second annual “Un Ai Rak” fair taking place in Bangkok from Sunday through January 19.
Immigration Police Bureau chief Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn affirmed that officers were ready to facilitate both Thais and foreign tourists participating in the rides.
Immigration officers will be at Dusit Police Station ready to help foreigners.
Surachate urged people to wear appropriate clothing and beware of pickpockets in the crowd. Uttaradit was already bustling on Sunday morning as an estimated 6,000 people began gathering at City Hall, many wearing commemorative yellow shirts, ready for a 29km ride.
Among them was 65 year old Prasopsak Sornlam, who’d already cycled 60 km from his home in Pichai district, starting out at 6am, and five year old Plairung Akarapitak, participating with her family.
In Phuket, more than 6,000 people registered for the ride from Phuket Town to Nat Chalong and back. Today’s event will cover 27 kilometres.
In Chiang Mai, some 10,000 people have registered for a 27 km ride from the International Exhibition and Convention Centre, passing various attractions before returning.
Provincial health official Dr Thoranee Kayee said 10 ambulances, 26 first-aid bikes and 40 medical personnel were ready if needed, and participants could undergo health checks and get medical advice prior to the start.
In Lampang, 5,400 people had registered for a 29km ride from the Government Complex past the city pillar shrine, Wat Saen Muangma, the train station and the Prince Bunyawat Wongmanit Monument to the Lampang Clock Tower.
Merging with the main riding group at different points will be disabled riders starting from Bunyawat Road, elderly cyclists coming from Ban Chiang Rai and Tha Krow Noi roads, and a youth group starting from Chatchai Road.
Phuket
More than 6,000 cyclists expected in Phuket’s Bike Un Ai Rak event today
“All roads along the route will be closed from 2pm to 5pm today.”
More than 5,500 Phuketians registered to participate in the Bike Un Ai Rak national cycling event on today.
According to organisers, people can still register at the event today, but there will not be official T-shirts for them to wear (as you needed to register earlier to receive an event T-shirt). If cyclists want to enter today’s even, but haven’t registered before, they are asked to wear yellow or light blue to mark the occasion.
A Bike Un Ai Rak dress rehearsal was held last Sunday giving organizers and police valuable ideas to control crowds, traffic and safety today. More than 1,000 people joined last Sunday’s. More than 500 police officers and volunteers are involved in handling security and organising traffic and cyclists.
The route in Phuket is 27 kilometres long, starting on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town, travelling south along Chao Fa East Rd, turning right onto Luang Por Chuan Rd, past Wat Chalong, turning right onto Chao Fa West Rd, then right onto Wirat Hongyok Rd, continuing onto Bangkok Rd, turning right onto Thalang Rd and right again onto Phuket Rd, continuing to Saphan Hin and then turning around to finish at Phuket Provincial Hall. (Route below)
Motorists are being asked not to pass cyclists at any time and watch out for instructions from police and volunteers.
The main event, being held in Bangkok today, is being led by HM The King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Phang Nga
Phuket’s hotel and property players look north
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
One of Greater Phuket’s real estate and hotel market’s that has a decided buzz of late is the area up over the Sarasin bridge in Phang Nga.
In Natai, the entry of the Baba Beach Club and nearby Akyra is creating renewed visibility for the broad West Coast stretch of white sand beach.
Two upscale hotels are in the development phase in the vicinity, with one being flagged to an international hotel operator.
Up at the 1,000 plus rai Thai Muang mega-project, movement is once again underway, as is a nearby massive Japanese-led mixed-use project including a golf course.
Land values are currently running amuck in the Koh Kloi area where the AOT (Airports of Thailand) has reportedly acquired land for an upcoming Phang Nga airport which will provide Phuket with a second gateway alternative.
Premium land transactions are taking place, with the most notable being the recent trade of the former oceanfront site in Bodan that was to be at various stages first a Raffles and later a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
Looking at Phuket’s light-rail initiative, one knock-on effect will be the eventual linkage between the island and larger connection to a broader rail terminus in Koh Kloi. This will likely spur real estate speculators to acquire peripheral locations.
As Phang Nga’s West Coast four land highway expansion moves forward to Khao Lak and beyond, Phuket’s Northern neighbor is seeing a renewed push in its tourism, property and infrastructure.
