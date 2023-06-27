Drug awareness in focus as Phuket initiates anti-drug events

Photo Courtesy of PR Phuket.

In commemoration of World Drug Day, a series of events unfolded yesterday in Phuket, supervised by government authorities to fortify global standing against drug abuse. World Drug Day, also known as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is a global observance brought to light by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, held every year on June 26, to spur action and collaboration towards a society free of substance misuse and raise drug awareness.

Phuket Government Center Auditorium served as the stage for one such event presided over by Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, Phuket Vice Governor. The drug awareness event, under the banner “Phuket Provincial Office joins Thai forces to stop drug threats with a declaration of intent and combine cleaning power,” cumulated in a mass pledge taken by officials, students, and public members alike under the theme, “Phuket United, Power of Thailand.” The vice governor read a speech prepared by caretaker Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Following the pledge, participants moved to Suan Luang or King Rama IX Park for a ‘Big Cleaning Day,’ a park clean-up initiative to tackle litter. Undeterred, officials and law enforcement continued advocating and intervening in drug-related activities, as noted by Phuket’s Public Relations Department.

According to a departmental report, substances most frequently seized during arrests include methamphetamine, known locally as Yaba, followed by crystal meth or ‘ya ice,’ and cocaine. Among tourists, cocaine and alprazolam, commonly taken in combination with marijuana, were the drugs most often encountered. This information reinforces the importance of drug awareness campaigns and education.

Whilst the crusade against drugs perseveres, the emphasis remains on rehabilitation. An educational event aimed at addressing the mental, physical and legal implications of illicit drugs was held at the Srinagarindra Princess Mother School in Saphan Hin.

Organised by the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court, the event underscored the effects of using e-cigarettes. The drug awareness session was led by Chief Judge Ratthee Yomjinda from the Central Juvenile and Family Court, along with senior school management, associate judges and staff, drawing an attendance of approximately 400 individuals, reported The Phuket News.

The increasing use of e-cigarettes among children and youth has led to a crucial need for drug awareness and necessitated a focus on the issue, as explained by Judge Ratthee. He denoted e-cigarettes as being “illegal and dangerous to health”.

Follow us on :













Paitoon Chotchaiphong, Chief Judge of the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court, labelled these e-cigarettes as a “silent threat.” He briefed on their perceived harmlessness resulting from marketing strategies that exclude the use of tobacco leaf and associate allure and fashion with smoking. However, he affirmed that the reality is far grim, with e-cigarettes importing four to nine times more nicotine into the user’s body compared to regular cigarettes. He also highlighted the presence of many other harmful chemicals in the solution that is addictive, raising drug awareness.

Straightforward in his approach, Chief Judge Paitoon warned that the sale, import or possession of e-cigarettes is punishable by law and constitutes both imprisonment and a fine. He reiterated the importance of raising drug awareness amongst the young population about the risks associated with e-cigarettes. He believed that creating comprehension and mindfulness among younger individuals about the perils of e-cigarettes would consequently distance them from the adverse trend.