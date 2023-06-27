Biker’s road rage terrorising Bangkok family evokes societal concerns (video)

Picture courtesy of Khaosod.

An incident of road rage escalated on Pattanakan Road in Bangkok last week, when two young motorcyclists aggressively pursued and damaged a pickup truck, leaving the 39 year old driver shocked and distressed. He said that this behaviour presents a societal risk and has now been shared on social media.

The disagreement started when the driver, Nattawat, was driving his Isuzu pickup with his wife and daughter. A motorcycle overtook him on the right, a move inappropriate for the location. Concerned, Nattawat honked twice to alert the bikers but carried on, not anticipating that they would follow him all the way to Triam Udom School.

“Then they smashed the window,” he said, pointing at the damaged left side mirror of the pick-up. This marked the start of a horrifying few moments for the family, which was captured on video by Nattawat’s daughter from inside the car. In the heat of the situation, the young motorists honked before overtaking Nattawat on the left and using a bottle to strike his mirror, shattering the glass.

Needless to say, Nattawat’s daughter was terrified. The attackers quickly sped away without being identified, as their motorcycle didn’t have a license plate. Witnesses estimate them to be in their early twenties, reported KhaoSod.

Following the incident, Nattawat reported the attack to Prawet Police Station, providing video evidence. Police were understanding, but noted the difficulty in identifying the culprits due to the lack of a license plate. However, they assured Nattawat they would expedite the investigation. Nattawat’s hope is for the motorcyclists to be apprehended swiftly in light of the danger they pose to society.

The damage inflicted on the vehicle was the shattering of the side mirror, which seemed to have been struck by a bottle. This incident is a disturbing example of road rage that escalated into brazen aggression and revealed a glaring disregard for the safety of others. It also highlights the importance of capturing such incidents on video to aid possible future investigations.