Taxi abandoned after armed robbery in Nonthaburi, suspect at large

A taxi was found abandoned in Nonthaburi province after being hijacked by an armed robber who stole both the vehicle and cash from the driver. Police are now collecting fingerprints to track down the suspect, who is believed to have tampered with the car’s GPS.

Niwat, the 59 year old owner of a green-and-yellow taxi with the registration number 1มค 8167, was the victim of the incident. The robbery occurred early yesterday, August 1, when a man, approximately 40 years old, used a firearm to threaten Niwat and steal 3,000 baht in cash along with the vehicle. The assailant, armed with a handgun, fired one shot to intimidate Niwat before driving away with the taxi.

After the incident, Niwat reported the crime to the Sai Noi Police Station. The robbery took place on Anamai Lim Kun Road in Nong Phrong Yai, Sai Noi district, Nonthaburi province. Following the report, police launched an investigation to locate the stolen vehicle and the suspect.

Police received a tip today from a Good Samaritan that Niwat’s taxi was found abandoned in a secluded alley near Wat Tem Rak Samakkhi, located in Bang Khu Rat, Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi province. The alley was nearly 10 kilometres from the scene of the robbery, indicating that the suspect drove a considerable distance before leaving the vehicle.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, police found the front console dismantled, suggesting that the suspect attempted to remove the car’s GPS. Additionally, a .45mm bullet casing was discovered on the driver’s seat floor, and Niwat’s wallet was left inside the car, though the money had been taken.

Suspect on the run

Deputy Commander of Nonthaburi Provincial Police, Somphon Wongsi Sunthorn, and Superintendent of Sai Noi Police Station, Maysanon Na Khwan, were present at the scene where the taxi was found. They instructed forensic officers to expedite the collection of fingerprints to identify the suspect.

Simultaneously, the investigation team is actively pursuing leads, with initial assumptions pointing to a local individual familiar with the area, given the strategic location where the vehicle was abandoned.

“We are working around the clock to apprehend the suspect. The dismantled GPS and abandoned vehicle indicate a well-thought-out plan to evade tracking.”

The robbery has caused significant concern among taxi drivers in the area, prompting calls for increased safety measures. Local taxi associations have urged drivers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious passengers or activities to the police immediately.

The case remains under investigation, with updates expected as new information becomes available, reported KhaoSod.