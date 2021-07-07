Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket governor orders investigation into complaints of taxi drivers overcharging

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Stock photo via flickr

Taxi fares charged from the Phuket International Airport are now being investigated by provincial authorities. The Phuket governor ordered the probe after criticism over a Facebook post asking if the 900 baht fare from the airport, quoted by a hotel in Patong, seemed too expensive.

Taxi prices in Phuket are notoriously high compared to other provinces. On the social media post, many commented on high taxi fares, sparking criticism just as the island province reopens to vaccinated travellers from overseas under the “Sandbox” model. Following the complaints, Phuket Tourist Police posted the maximum taxi fares from the Phuket International Airport to popular destinations and told people to reported if they’ve been overcharged.

Governor Narong Woonciew ordered the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office and the Tourist Police to look into complaints about taxis overcharging. He says the criticism is affecting Phuket’s, especially its image to tourists arriving under the “Sandbox.”

“It is a problem that has been discussed many times before the Covid situation, and related agencies are trying to find a more systematic approach… The goal of Phuket is to impress those who have arrived. The transport office has held a meeting with 1,000 public taxi service providers to enhance the measures of SHA+ service in order to meet the required standards so we can impress tourists.”

The land transport office chief Banyat Kantha brushed off the social media post, saying that the tourist has not arrived in Phuket and the fare has since been reduced. He claims that he checked with the hotel and reviewed the taxi fare receipts issued for other “Sandbox” tourists and found that they had paid the appropriate amount of 600 baht.

SOURCE: Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Shark
2021-07-07 17:50
Nothing to see her people, just business as usual. However... perhaps "metered" taxi's like Bangkok would work but this would need the improved meter since Tim already said that on Phuket the meter doesn't last long.
Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)53 mins ago

Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
Product Reviews2 hours ago

Top 8 wireless headphones to buy in 2021
Product Reviews3 hours ago

Bluetooth speakers you must buy in 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket governor orders investigation into complaints of taxi drivers overcharging
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Sandboxer infected, record community Covid cases, new Boss probe | July 7
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Vaccine Update: With limited doses, Thai government focuses on “at-risk” groups
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 hotels in Udon starting from $20
Phuket4 hours ago

Officials: Don’t believe viral video, Phuket bridge checking all entries
Thailand5 hours ago

Daily new Covid-19 cases could double in the next 2 weeks – CCSA
Hua Hin5 hours ago

Hua Hin joins growing list of bar workers demanding aid
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 6,519 new cases; provincial totals
Tourism7 hours ago

3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Phuket7 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox over 2000 arrivals; 1 Covid-19 infection
Bangkok8 hours ago

Bangkok doctor in critical condition after being stabbed by patient, blood donations needed
Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket “Sandbox” traveller infected with Covid-19, tour group now in quarantine
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending