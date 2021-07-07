Phuket governor orders investigation into complaints of taxi drivers overcharging

Taxi fares charged from the Phuket International Airport are now being investigated by provincial authorities. The Phuket governor ordered the probe after criticism over a Facebook post asking if the 900 baht fare from the airport, quoted by a hotel in Patong, seemed too expensive.

Taxi prices in Phuket are notoriously high compared to other provinces. On the social media post, many commented on high taxi fares, sparking criticism just as the island province reopens to vaccinated travellers from overseas under the “Sandbox” model. Following the complaints, Phuket Tourist Police posted the maximum taxi fares from the Phuket International Airport to popular destinations and told people to reported if they’ve been overcharged.

Governor Narong Woonciew ordered the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office and the Tourist Police to look into complaints about taxis overcharging. He says the criticism is affecting Phuket’s, especially its image to tourists arriving under the “Sandbox.”

“It is a problem that has been discussed many times before the Covid situation, and related agencies are trying to find a more systematic approach… The goal of Phuket is to impress those who have arrived. The transport office has held a meeting with 1,000 public taxi service providers to enhance the measures of SHA+ service in order to meet the required standards so we can impress tourists.”

The land transport office chief Banyat Kantha brushed off the social media post, saying that the tourist has not arrived in Phuket and the fare has since been reduced. He claims that he checked with the hotel and reviewed the taxi fare receipts issued for other “Sandbox” tourists and found that they had paid the appropriate amount of 600 baht.

SOURCE: Phuket News

