Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket government warn businesses against price gouging

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: GoTravelThailand

The Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong has reinforced the warning for vendors in Phuket to avoid price gouging or overcharging customers. He requested officials in Phuket to be vigilant in checking stores and vendors to make sure their pricing is reasonable and not artificially inflated.

With the economic pummeling Thailand, and Phuket in particular, have taken with the loss of international tourism due to Covid-19, the vice governor is warning business owners to resist the urge to try to make up for losses by inflating their goods and services to unreasonable prices. He said that there was a “possibility” of things being overpriced in Phuket.

Phuket officials do recognize that due to Covid-19 there have been production shortages, transportation and supply challenges, and material cost increases that may drive up the price of goods coming from the mainland, but they ask for shop owners and retail businesses to be compliant and work to keep price increases minimal and not overcharge for essential goods.

The vice governor has instructed Phuket Commerce officials to check pricing in stores and calls on every shop to make sure everything they are selling has clearly marked price tags to boost customer confidence that they are paying a regulated fair price.

Officers from the Phuket Commerce department inspected several pharmacies over the last few days to do pricing spot checks as a visible reminder of the initiative after first warning shops about price gauging last week on August 13.

They checked the price of andrographis paniculata pills as a good example since some doctors have recently been saying that the medication is useful in treating Covid-19. The inspectors mostly found that the pharmacies were in compliance, with clearly marked prices that were reasonable, so that customers were assured of uniform pricing that was not overinflated.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket43 seconds ago

Phuket government warn businesses against price gouging
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | National parks re-open, tourism recovery 8-10 years | August 20
Sponsored19 hours ago

Get your Tropical Health Insurance with Thaiger!

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime3 hours ago

Immigration police arrest man for allegedly laundering money for drug trafficking syndicate
Cambodia3 hours ago

Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
Coronavirus Thailand4 hours ago

Total Covid-19 infections in Thailand surpass 1 million
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism4 hours ago

Thailand planning travel bubble with South Korea once Covid crisis eases
Protests4 hours ago

Amnesty International demands investigation into shooting of protesters
Hong Kong5 hours ago

Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Bangkok6 hours ago

Flights from Phuket to Bangkok to resume for sandbox tourists next month
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases and 240 deaths
Economy15 hours ago

SEC fears cryptocurrency trading by inexperienced traders
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Village under Covid-19 lockdown after old woman lies
World18 hours ago

Haiti earthquake confirmed death toll passes 2,000
Thailand20 hours ago

60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending