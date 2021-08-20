Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Royal Thai Government

Thailand’s total Covid-19 case count since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 1 million. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 19,851 new Covid-19 cases and 240 coronavirus-related deaths today. Out of the 1,009,710 Covid-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic last year, 980,847 have been reported in the latest and most severe wave, first recorded on April 1.

There are now 205,079 people receiving medical treatment. In the 24-hour period since the last recording, the CCSA has recorded 20,478 recoveries. The number of active cases has been declining as the daily recoveries continue to exceed the number of new infections.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of the recent wave with 4,181 Covid-19 cases reported today. Cases remain high in surrounding provinces with 1,556 new cases in Samut Sakhon and 1,055 in Samut Prakan. Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, also reported a high case count with 1,348 new Covid-19 infections today.

Out of the new cases, 325 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 seconds ago

Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | National parks re-open, tourism recovery 8-10 years | August 20
Crime2 hours ago

Immigration police arrest man for allegedly laundering money for drug trafficking syndicate
Sponsored19 hours ago

Get your Tropical Health Insurance with Thaiger!

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Cambodia3 hours ago

Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
Coronavirus Thailand3 hours ago

Total Covid-19 infections in Thailand surpass 1 million
Tourism4 hours ago

Thailand planning travel bubble with South Korea once Covid crisis eases
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Protests4 hours ago

Amnesty International demands investigation into shooting of protesters
Hong Kong5 hours ago

Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Bangkok5 hours ago

Flights from Phuket to Bangkok to resume for sandbox tourists next month
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases and 240 deaths
Economy15 hours ago

SEC fears cryptocurrency trading by inexperienced traders
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Village under Covid-19 lockdown after old woman lies
World18 hours ago

Haiti earthquake confirmed death toll passes 2,000
Thailand19 hours ago

60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand
Thailand20 hours ago

Father of teenager that was shot near Monday’s protest files police complaint
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending