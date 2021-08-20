Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand’s total Covid-19 case count since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 1 million. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 19,851 new Covid-19 cases and 240 coronavirus-related deaths today. Out of the 1,009,710 Covid-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic last year, 980,847 have been reported in the latest and most severe wave, first recorded on April 1.
There are now 205,079 people receiving medical treatment. In the 24-hour period since the last recording, the CCSA has recorded 20,478 recoveries. The number of active cases has been declining as the daily recoveries continue to exceed the number of new infections.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of the recent wave with 4,181 Covid-19 cases reported today. Cases remain high in surrounding provinces with 1,556 new cases in Samut Sakhon and 1,055 in Samut Prakan. Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, also reported a high case count with 1,348 new Covid-19 infections today.
Out of the new cases, 325 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates.
Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…
