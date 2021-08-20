Connect with us

Thailand

Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once

As the world slowly opens up, more and more people are itching to get out of the house and take a much-needed vacation.

However, with so many new visa-free arrangements and entry rules, it can be hard to keep up with requirements for each individual country. Thanks to this, many are left scratching their heads and asking questions like, Do you need a visa to enter Russia? Can Thai nationals travel to Singapore? What’s an Electronic Travel Authorization?

Now all of that information is condensed into one easy to use tool! The visa requirements tool lets you enter your country of destination and see a colour-coded map, whether you need a visa, and any other important travel information.

The strength of the Thai passport

The Henley Passport Index, which rates passports based on their ‘travel-friendliness,’ put the Thai passport at number 66. This means that Thai nationals can travel to 79 destinations without the need to get a visa in advance.

The winners of this year’s ranking were Japan (visa-free entry to 193 countries), Singapore (192), and Germany and South Korea (tied at 191). Those at the bottom of the list were Afghanistan (26), Iraq (28), and Syria (29).

Photo via Thai Visa Express

Photo via Thai Visa Express

How to use the visa requirements tool

The first step to using the visa requirements tool is to choose the passport that you possess in the drop-down menu. From there, a link that says ‘Visa Requirements for Thailand Citizens’ will pop up, which you’ll need to click on.

One of the most useful tools on the Visa Requirements for Citizens of Thailand page is the interactive world map.

Each country is shaded in a different color depending on the entry requirements for Thai citizens. Those in a dark shade of purple, such as Russia or Indonesia, do not require a visa to enter, while light purple countries (such as France) require an embassy or consular visit to obtain a visa.

Likewise, countries shaded in dark green, like Mexico or Ukraine, offer Electronic Travel Visa Authorizations that can be obtained online. Finally, light green countries such as Iran and Nepal offer visas on arrival.

The page also goes into detail about each type of travel authorization, such as what is an Electronic Travel Visa Authorization or how to get a visa on arrival, and what to expect when applying for each one. After each section, there’s a convenient list of countries that are part of that entry scheme (i.e. a list of countries that do not require a visa).

If you’re still unsure about which visa you’ll need, at the bottom of the page is a visa requirement checker widget. Just enter your passport nationality and which country you plan to travel to, and the tool will tell you the specific authorization that you need to enter that country.

Photo via Thai Embassy

Photo via Thai Embassy

Where can Thai nationals travel to?

Thai citizens can choose between 79 visa-free countries to visit. Typically, travelers are allowed to stay between 14 and 180 days (depending on the destination) and usually for the purposes of tourism, business, or transit.

Some visa-free countries may require Thai travelers to pre-register for an electronic travel visa authorization before their trip, but this is usually very simple and easily done online.

For example, if a Thai national wants to travel to a country in the European Union (such as Germany, Italy, or France), they will need to apply for a visa at the appropriate consulate or embassy. However, there are plenty of other countries open in Europe that only require an eVisa or no visa at all, such as Ukraine, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

South America is also an attractive destination, with nearly a dozen countries openings its doors without the need for a visa. Travelers can explore Nicaragua and Bolivia with a visa on arrival. The colorful streets of Argentina and Peru’s seventh wonder of the world, Machu Picchu, are also waiting for Thai travelers — no visa required!

As tourism grows in Africa, so do the number of countries that are offering incentives for travelers. West African countries like Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia offer visas on arrival for up to 90 days. However, be sure to pay attention to the fine print: for example, Ethiopia’s visa on arrival program is only available to those who arrive at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Last but certainly not least, those who want to stay local can visit any of their neighbors without the need to get a visa! Indeed, the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its 10 members have a special visa-free policy for other members of the association. That means Thailand nationals are free to visit Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam, and vice-versa.

Whether it’s staying local or choosing a far-flung destination, we hope you have a safe and fun trip!

Photo via Shutterstock

Photo via Shutterstock

 

