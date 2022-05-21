Phuket Food Festival 2022 will feature hemp recipies

As Phuket hosts Thailand’s biggest light festival, Aqua Lumina, another event on the island province is on the way next week. Phuket’s Food Festival 2022 will start on May 28 (Saturday) and run until June 5. It will be held at Saphan Hin Centre Stage area, on the east side of Phuket Town, from 4pm – 11pm every night.

This will be the first time the festival is held ever since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out over 2 years ago. There will be over 60 food stalls. The president of the Phuket Municipal Food Traders Club, Panachai Wasanarungruangsuk, said some vendors will serve local variations of Thailand’s most famous dish, Pad Thai. But that’s not the most exciting thing on the menu. Panachai says there will also be stalls run by hemp plantation enterprises.

“There will be hemp salted eggs, hemp-fermented papaya salad, hemp-fermented fish sauce salad, and other hemp products.”

Another dish festival goers can nibble on is Chinese gyoza dumplings. Panachai said the fair is meant to be environmentally friendly, and operators will use environmentally friendly containers to reduce Phuket’s polution. It is also meant to highlight Phuket being listed as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Famous across the globe as a tropical island paradise, Phuket hosts a number of food festivals and parties. Another event to look forward to on the island province is the Aqua Lumina Illumination Festival on Nai Harn Beach. The festival began yesterday, and will last until May 31. Aqua lumina will also arrive in Patong next week.

SOURCE: The Phuket News