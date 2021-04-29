image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket extends Covid restrictions to May 12

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Stock photo via Wikimedia Commons

Phuket’s governor is extending the current Covid-19 restrictions and measures until May 12, after they were set to expire tomorrow. The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department posted the new extension on its Facebook page last night. Phuket Governor, Narong Woonciew, announced the order after a meeting with 14 foreign consuls and embassy representatives on Tuesday. Following the meeting, Phuket Immigration warned that foreigners who skirted the Covid prevention measures and acted socially irresponsible, would face legal action and may even be deported. The official warning did not discriminate against any nationality.

“This disease control is standard applicable to tourists and people living in Phuket regardless of their nationality. Offenders will be subject to legal punishment, including consideration of permission to stay in the Kingdom.”

Recently, such foreigners have been called out for not wearing face masks, with a fine of 20,000 baht being announced for those who ignore such rules. Now, those rules have been extended, including all pubs, entertainment venues and bars being forced to close until May 12.

All classes in which people physically attend at any educational institutions or language schools are against those rules. Only those arriving at an establishment for academic testing are allowed to continue to do so. Mass gatherings have also been limited to 30 people. The detailed wording on mass gatherings includes:

“Unless authorised by the competent official, or is an activity performed by a competent official, or is an activity in an area designated as a quarantine facility. Any such activities that are authorised must follow Covid protection measures.”

There is no further explanation as to what kinds of mass gatherings would be included in that category of being able to receive authorisation. Previously, the mass gathering rule was limited to 50 people.

Gambling, cockfighting, fish fighting, Thai boxing, card games, or any other kind of spectator activities are banned. Training for different sports is also prohibited as well as snorkelling and diving tours. All private kindergartens and nurseries will continue to be closed, except kindergarten boarding schools.

The Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai, or on the Sarasin Bridge is closed from 11pm to 5am nightly. Only ambulances, vehicles transporting essential items and medical supplies are allowed to cross during those hours, or anyone else with special permission. For those drivers who want to enter Phuket during the checkpoint’s opening hours, they must present a rapid antigen test, showing a negative result for Covid-19 that was taken within 72 hours of arriving at the checkpoint.

Drivers can also pass through if they are fully inoculated against Covid. If they have met neither requirement, they must undergo a rapid antigen Covid test- at their own expense if they are foreign- if they are arriving from the following provinces:

Chiang Mai

Chon Buri

Bangkok

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Samut Prakan

Samut Sakhon

Nakhon Pathom

Pathum Thani

Nonthaburi

Nakhon Ratchasima

Tak

Udon Thani

Songkhla

Suphanburi

Rayong

Khon Kaen

Sa Kaeo

Nakhon Sri Thammarat

Narathiwat

Surat Thani

For those already in Phuket who travel outside and return, the same testing requirements are in place as well as exemptions. Thai citizens do not have to pay for the test according to the order. For foreigners, the price is 500 baht, up from the previous amount of 300 baht when Thai citizens were also required to pay.

If the rapid antigen test results are positive, it is mandatory that the person immediately goes to the hospital for isolation and treatment.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

    Alex

    Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 9:41 pm

    Is that really that there are excemptions? Is I heard even you come from Khao Lak you need to do a test

    Alex

    Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 9:48 pm

    I mean if you go out of phuket to Phangna and come back in a day, youd probably will need a test, right?

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket businesses beg to allow import of private vaccines

Neill Fronde

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

PHOTO: Businesses beg for private vaccine importing to meet the July 1st vaccination deadline.

With the July 1 deadline for reopening to internationals travellers approaching and Covid-19 spreading rapidly, Phuket industry leaders are begging the Thai government to allow private importing of vaccines. Phuket’s sandbox plan required a 70% vaccinated resident policy, which looks unattainable, in order to allow tourism without quarantine again. With the pandemic spread across all 77 provinces now, vaccines that had been earmarked for Phuket may be rerouted to more urgent situations.

The Phuket Tourist Association understands this need but believes pushing to restart tourism to save the economy is vital also. So in response, private sector businesses are asking for approval to import vaccines on their own. Pledging to use their own budget and local administrative organisations, they await approval to proceed in vaccinating and reopening.

Tour operators, especially German and Scandinavian companies, want to resume operations in Thailand and start landing international flights in Phuket again, according to the Thailand Hotels Association Southern chapter. They insist it’s imperative to hold true to its announcement and show the world that Thailand is reliable for tourism again.

The Phuket Tourism Council, Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Phuket Industries, have all banded together with private companies and local government to support privatized vaccines. The Phuket Tourism Council said businesses had asked permission since January without approval, but many regions had already set aside funds to purchase vaccines, and even made contact with some foreign vaccine makers.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vowed yesterday to open the gates to the private sector helping the government to purchase, import, and distribute vaccines to the people of Thailand, and businesses in Phuket are pleading to allow them to vaccinate on their own so the 200,000 vaccines already administered aren’t in vain. With Sinovac and AstraZeneca currently available for import, and Johnson & Johnson recently gaining approval, plus Siam Bioscience producing the AstraZeneca vaccine here in Thailand, many criticize the government’s slow progress in vaccinating the population. Calls are growing to allow private importing, and Phuket businesses are ready to take up the charge.

SOURCE: Phuket News

 

Thailand

Thailand to issue international vaccine passport for travellers

Tanutam Thawan

Published

4 hours ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล (Pubic Health Minister)

An international vaccine passport, certifying Covid-19 immunisation, will be an official travel document for those travelling overseas, according to an order by the Public Health Ministry’s Disease Control Department.

A copy of the vaccine passport along with an order outlining the issuing process, both approved by the department’s director general Opas Karnkawinpong, were published in the Royal Gazette, making it official.

Vaccines must be registered in Thailand or certified by the World Health Organisation, according to the order. Authorised disease control officials must sign the passport to validate the vaccination.

Each traveller must have their own vaccine passport. Children under the age of 7 must have a signature of parent on their passports.
Thailand to issue international vaccine passport for travellers | News by Thaiger Thailand to issue international vaccine passport for travellers | News by Thaiger

 

Thailand

Quarantine period for international arrivals is now back to 14 days

Tanutam Thawan

Published

4 hours ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

Photo via Qui Hotel

Quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas will now go back to the original 14 day period (which ends up being 15 to 16 days). The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced the quarantine extension this afternoon, saying those who obtained their Certificate of Entry prior to May 1, and arrive in Thailand before May 6, will still be able to quarantine under the shortened 10 day quarantine, or just 7 days if they are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Even though the vast majority of new Covid-19 cases in Thailand are local transmissions rather than from international arrivals, the mutated strains of the virus reported in other countries still pose a risk, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.

“The variant strains in Asia and other countries still pose a risk.”

Those who stay at Alternative State Quarantine facilities will now need to stay in their rooms and cannot go to other areas of the hotel, as they had been allowed to in the past. Travellers will also undergo 3 Covid-19 tests during their stay.

“These measures are meant to reduce the risk of local transmission of the new variants.”

Earlier this month, when most of the cases were concentrated in Bangkok, primarily in the Thong Lor nightlife district, Thai health officials said the B117 variant of Covid-19 was linked to some of the clusters. The mutated strain is more contagious than the original.

All arrivals who hold a Certificate of Entry issued on or after May 1 are required to undergo the 14 day quarantine.

Quarantine period for international arrivals is now back to 14 days | News by Thaiger

 

Trending