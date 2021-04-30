Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Rapidly-spreading UK variant proving more deadly in Thailand
Thailand’s Covid-19 death toll has risen dramatically in the third wave of the virus, with an additional 15 deaths reported today. The surging death toll is being attributed to the so-called UK variant, or B.1.1.7, which health experts say is far more contagious and is now proving far more deadly too.
Thailand’s death toll to date now stands at 203. Prior to the recent Songkran holiday, during which the government allowed inter-provincial travel to go ahead, Thailand had recorded just 79 deaths since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. Since the beginning of April, 109 people have died from the B.1.1.7 variant of Covid-19.
Thailand has recorded a total of 65,570 infections since the start of the pandemic. According to a report in the Chiang Rai Times, 35,394 of those have recovered and 27,988 are receiving hospital treatment, with 786 patients seriously ill. 230 are on ventilators. Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the UK variant brings with it far more severe symptoms and a higher and faster death rate.
Yesterday, Thailand reported 1,871 new infections, of which 1,864 were cases of community transmission. 1,830 were detected through hospital testing, while 34 were found through mass testing. Only 2% of people checked through proactive testing were found to be infected.
In the last 24 hours, cases around the world have also skyrocketed, with 885,604 new infections creating a global total of over 150 million. India is still reporting the highest number of new cases, with 379,459 in the last 24 hours. Total infections in the South Asian nation now standing at more than 18.75 million, with 208,313 deaths.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket extends Covid entry restrictions to May 12
Phuket’s governor has extended the Covid-19 restrictions and entry measures until May 12, after they were set to expire at the end of April. Phuket Governor, Narong Woonciew, announced the orders following a meeting with 14 foreign consuls and embassy representatives on Tuesday.
Phuket Immigration have since warned that foreigners who skirted the Covid prevention measures and acted “socially irresponsible”, would face legal action and may even be deported.
For those already in Phuket who travel outside and return, the same testing requirements will remain in place with few exemptions. Thai citizens do not have to pay for the test according to the order. For foreigners, the price is 500 baht.
If the rapid antigen test results are positive, it is mandatory that the person immediately goes to the hospital for isolation and treatment.
Recently, such foreigners have been called out for not wearing face masks, with a fine of 20,000 baht being announced for those who ignore such rules. Now, those rules have been extended, including all pubs, entertainment venues and bars being forced to close until May 12.
All classes in which people physically attend at any educational institutions or language schools are against those rules. Only those arriving at an establishment for academic testing are allowed to continue to do so. Mass gatherings have also been limited to 30 people. The detailed wording on mass gatherings includes:
“Unless authorised by the competent official, or is an activity performed by a competent official, or is an activity in an area designated as a quarantine facility. Any such activities that are authorised must follow Covid protection measures.”
There is no further explanation as to what kinds of mass gatherings would be included in that category of being able to receive authorisation. Previously, the mass gathering rule was limited to 50 people.
Gambling, cockfighting, fish fighting, Thai boxing, card games, or any other kind of spectator activities are banned. Training for different sports is also prohibited as well as snorkelling and diving tours. All private kindergartens and nurseries will continue to be closed, except kindergarten boarding schools.
The checkpoint at Tha Chatchai, at the north end of the island, is closed from 11pm to 5am daily. Only ambulances, vehicles transporting essential items and medical supplies are allowed to cross during those hours, or anyone else with special permission. For those drivers who want to enter Phuket during the checkpoint’s opening hours, they must present a rapid antigen test, showing a negative result for Covid-19 that was taken within 72 hours of arriving at the checkpoint.
Drivers can also pass through if they are fully inoculated against Covid. If they have met neither requirement, they must undergo a rapid antigen Covid test- at their own expense if they are foreign- if they are arriving from these provinces…
Chiang Mai
Chon Buri
Bangkok
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
Nakhon Pathom
Pathum Thani
Nonthaburi
Nakhon Ratchasima
Tak
Udon Thani
Songkhla
Suphanburi
Rayong
Khon Kaen
Sa Kaeo
Nakhon Sri Thammarat
Narathiwat
Surat Thani
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Koh Samui
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
The president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui says the island is still pinning its hopes on a July 1 re-opening for vaccinated foreign tourists. Ratchaporn Poolsawadee remains optimistic, despite Thailand now battling a third wave of Covid-19, with Samui reporting 50 infections.
He says vaccines are being rolled out out on Samui, although a number of doses have had to be diverted to Covid hotspots elsewhere in the country. Around 30%, or 25,000 people, have already received 2 doses of the vaccine, with very few side-effects reported. However, the pace may slow as a result of some of Samui’s allocation now being sent to other provinces, in an attempt to curb the spread there. Ratchaporn says that once it receives a further supply of vaccine doses, the island has the capacity to administer 25,000 shots over 5 days, at 4 vaccination centres.
“We firmly believe that the vaccination process will be completed by June which will be in time for the re-opening plan.”
Until then, officials in the southern province of Surat Thani and on Samui itself, are strengthening disease prevention measures and travel restrictions. Ratchaporn is calling on the government to impose an inter-provincial travel ban to halt the spread of the virus. He says doing so would be more effective than closing businesses for 14 days, with the possibility of endless extensions.
The Bangkok Post reports that tourism operators are preparing tour programmes for the Samui Sealed Routes, whereby tourists would travel to sealed beach locations at Tham Rang in Angthong National Marine Park, as well as partaking in wellness activities such as yoga, meditation and spa treatments.
Before embarking on a “sealed tour” however, vaccinated foreign tourists would have to remain in their hotel rooms on the day they arrive. On day 2, they would be required to take a Covid test and, if negative, would be allowed leave the room and use other hotel facilities. From day 4, they would be allowed leave the hotel, with another Covid test on day 7. If the result is negative, tourists can travel around the island as well as elsewhere in the country.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government clamping down on illegal migrants in effort to curb Covid-19
The Thai government is coming down hard on illegal migrant workers and their employers, in an effort to curb imported cases of Covid-19. The Bangkok Post reports today that the Labour Ministry has created 6 teams to focus on the issue of illegal workers and the bosses who hire them. Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin says the teams have been tasked with investigating and bringing offenders to justice, wherever they may be in the Kingdom.
It’s understood that thousands of migrant workers have crossed illegally into Thailand as the country finds itself in the grip of a highly-contagious third wave of Covid-19. The situation has been further exacerbated by the political turmoil in Myanmar, following the February 1 military coup.
Suchart says that last December, the government agreed to ease measures for workers from Cambodian, Laos and Myanmar, in order to allow them to work legally in Thailand. He adds that, in an attempt to help employers, officials agreed to extend Covid-19 screening and introduce a biometrics system through which workers could submit work permit applications up to June 16. He says once the period of easing ends, tougher laws will be introduced.
“We aim to strictly impose laws targeting 3 groups: employers and stakeholders who are involved with illegal migrants, migrants who enter and work in the kingdom illegally, and migrant workers who did not send information required for their work permits online by February 13 this year.”
Meanwhile, Pairoj Chotikasatien, deputy permanent secretary for labour, says that during the 2021 budget year, 647 employers – out of a total of 23,103 – were prosecuted for hiring migrant workers without the correct paperwork. 541 out of 331,689 migrant workers were also prosecuted.
The Bangkok Post reports that earlier this week, 13 Burmese migrants were arrested in the western province of Kanchanaburi, after crossing into Thailand illegally. The 7 men and 6 women were carrying bags of belongings but no travel documents when they were stopped and searched. Kanchanaburi officials say they have now caught 131 illegal migrants in 3 days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
