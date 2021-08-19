Connect with us

Protests

Parit’s bail request rejected, after activist allegedly contracted Covid-19 in prison

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/Parit Chiwarak (Penguin)

A bail application for jailed political activist Parit Chiwarak, aka, “Penguin”, has been rejected, with his lawyer saying he has also tested positive for Covid-19. 7 other activists had their bail requests rejected at the same hearing. All 8 have been charged over an anti-government protest at police headquarters in the central province of Pathum Thani on August 2.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Parit’s lawyer, Krisadang Nujaras, says Thanyaburi Court ruled that there was no reason to grant bail. In addition to Parit’s diagnosis, 2 other jailed activists, Promsorn Weerathamcharee and Sirichai Nathuang, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Krisadang says he believes they caught the infection while in prison as all 3 tested negative prior to being jailed. He adds that a request to transfer the 3 patients to Thammasat University Hospital for treatment has been turned down.

The Bangkok Post reports that Thawatchai Chaiwat from the Corrections Department says the 3 are receiving close medical attention and have been examined by doctors at the Medical Correctional Hospital.

He says that for 3 days, Parit had a headache and body aches, and coughed phlegm. The activist suffers from asthma and reportedly weighs over 90 kilograms. He is categorised as a “code yellow” patient, without severe symptoms. According to Thawatchai, his breathing, oxygen levels, and other vital signs are all normal and he has been treated with Favipiravir and provided with asthma relief inhalers and other medication.

His fellow activists and patients, Sirichai and Promsorn, have also received Favipiravir and have been categorised as “code green” with mild symptoms.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Trending