Ride 4 Kids V2.0 for 2018 is in full swing. The event will run from from June 11 – 16. 20 riders and crew will be jumping in the saddle and riding 700 kms all in the name of charity – Phuket-Phang Nga-Krabi-Surat Thani-Khao Sok-Khao Lak-Phuket.

Three charities will once again be supported this year, The Good Shepherd, Phuket Has Been Good To Us and the title sponsor Outrigger’s Share4Change program.

The Phuket community has jumped on board supporting the ride with schools and businesses hosting a number of events to raise funds for the charity. Today at Shining Stars school in Kamala they hosted their own ride-a-thon, where older students cycled around the school track ten times with parents and teachers sponsoring each lap cycled. The children did an amazing job, with just a couple of grazed knees in the process.

“The most heart warming thing about this morning’s ride-a-thon at Shining Stars was the spirit and support the children showed towards each other” said organiser Donna Toon.

“No matter how big or small your business or school is, coming together in support of Ride 4 Kids V2.0 is incredible, it all counts in the end”.

James and Christine who have run Shining Stars in Kamala for the last ten years said, “We are thrilled to be part of Ride 4 Kids V2.0 and the children had a super fun morning showing an immense amount of pride in supporting this great cause, good luck to all the riders and crew taking on this journey, all to raise funds for the needy children of Phuket”.

The teaching faculty of British International School Phuket also hosted a “Royal Wedding Street Party” on Friday, May 18 at school with all the money raised donated to the Ride 4 Kids V2.0.

For more information, or to make a donation to Ride 4 Kids V2.0 please click HERE.

Ride 4 Kids V2.0 is proudly sponsored by The Thaiger.

- Donna Toon