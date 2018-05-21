Last week locals spoke out against the establishment of a new marina near Koh Hei in the Ao Kung area of Paklok (in between Ao Po and Boat Haven marinas).

Conservationists and locals are worried that there will be damage to the coral if construction of a marina is started along with the dredging of a channel for boats to access the new facility.

Yesterday (May 20) officials led by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Director-General Jatuporn Burutpat inspected the area where there is an issue of potential damage to coral reefs raised by local residents near the Ao Kung area of Paklok.

Mr Jatuporn says, “the coral reef, mangrove forest and ecological system here are still plentiful. We are also worried that if a channel is dredged, it will affect the coral as locals have already mentioned. This issue must be discussed by a hard look at the facts. We have to analyse for good benefits and bad affects about a project like this as well as how necessary it is to have a marina for super yachts.”

“For my personal opinion, I agree with the development, but it must not damage the environment. If the project has any affect to the environment, is it worth doing? I don’t want to make any comment about the project which would be developed on personal land. I am only taking care of the area under my responsibility for the mangrove forests and coral only.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong