Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi | The Thaiger

Phuket
Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi
A man allegedly strangled his wife to death then held his two children hostage in Krabi yesterday.
Khao Panom Police were notified about the incident at a house in Khao Panom yesterday morning.
Police, soldiers and rescue workers arrived to discover an angry and upset man, 34 year old Prateep Cueaput. He was locked in his house with his 4 and 8 year old children, along with his death wife.
Police took three hours to negotiate with Prateep from outside the house until the man opened the window and released his eight year old boy to the police. He still kept his four year old daughter with him as negotiations continued.
Finally, soldiers rushed the house through a window and captured Prateep. He was taken to Khao Panom Police Station. His four year old daughter was traumatised but otherwise OK. Prateep tested positive for drugs.
The body of 32 year old Korakot Jantawong was found inside the house with bruise wounds on her neck. Police believed that she had died at least 10 hours before the body was recovered.
Prateep has been charged with murder and detaining other people.
Food Scene
Pru gets Phuket’s only Michelin gong
PHOTO: Trisara
Phuket now has a Michelin star restaurant in its midst. The only restaurant in the Phuket or Phang Nga region to score a gong in the second Thai Michelin foodie guide.
Montara Hospitality’s farm-to-table restaurant Pru at Trisara has earned a Michelin star.
The guide whas expanded this year to cover the best dining venues in southern Phuket and Phang Nga provinces and in the greater Bangkok region -the cities of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan.
Pru chef de cuisine Jim Ophorst is touted as an inspiring voice of change for elevating the farm-to-table movement in Thailand.
29 year old Ophorst is originally from the Netherlands and renowned for his imaginative cooking style and innovative techniques. In 2016 he joined Montara’s Trisara, where his raw talent and conviction inspired the conception of Pru. He was also twice a semi-finalist for S Pellegrino’s annual Young Chefs Award, in 2016 and 2017.
Pru’s culinary concept, “Plant, Raise, Understand”, stems from Ophorst and his team’s close relationship with local suppliers and farmers, as well as the opportunities to forage and discover new ingredients from the restaurant’s own farm, Pru Jampa.
The farm sits among beautiful lakes on whose banks herbs, organic vegetable gardens, free-range chickens and ducks are raised.
“I’m excited to discover new ingredients all the time because it pushes my creative boundaries,” says the chef.
“We also want to strengthen the local farm community. This will yield better ingredients for better dishes at Pru. At the end, it’s all about the happiness in every angle – from the farmers to the restaurant team to the guests at our tables.”
In addition to Pru, Seafood at Trisara, which serves authentic southern Thai dishes based on treasured family heirloom recipes, was awarded a Michelin plate, the little red guide’s guarantee to a good meal.
Executive chef Kla Prakobkit presents a menu featuring local favourites made from scratch and showcasing produce that’s sustainably sourced.
Pru is open for dinner from 6.30pm Monday through Saturday.
Seafood is open daily from 6pm.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Nation
Phuket
The Phoenix is now high and dry at Rassada shipyards
The Phoenix was hoisted up on land this morning. It is now sitting on the hardstand at Rattanachai Shipyard in Rasssada as importance evidence for forthcoming court cases.
Nong Sakunsim, the manager of Rattanachai Shipyard says, “The boat has been brought up this morning when it was high tide. Officers will now start their investigation of the boat.”
No entry or photos are allowed during the investigation phase. There were many ‘ship-worms’ found on the boat after its four months underwater.
Forensic Police are now inspecting the boat while another Buddhist ceremony was held for the 47 victims as well.
Read more about the arrival of the vessel to Rassada HERE.
Phuket
Phuket China Travel Conference on Thursday
A strategic hospitality event titled The 360° China Travel Market Conference is taking place this Thursday, November 22 in Phuket.
The Duangjitt Resort in Patong is the venue, and a wide variety of leading China specialists will be on stage.
Currently the slowdown of the Mainland Chinese sector is one of the key challenges facing the island’s tourism industry and certainly the hot topic in tourism circles.
The program and speakers will be as follows:
09:00 – 09:30
Registration
09:30 – 10:00
Opening & Welcome
10:00 – 10:40
Ms.Sunny Yu / President of HSMAI / Board Director of SKAL
HSMAI Topic: Luxury, Millennials and the tools a hotelier needs to reach them
- Luxury Chinese traveller’s trend & behavior
- Comparison of backgrounds & buying habits of millennials & other generations
- China digital tools to reach this source market
10:40 – 11:00
Coffee Break
11:00 – 11:30
Ms.Jessie Yang / GM of Ctrip Thailand
11:30 – 12:15
Panel Discussion
Mr.Kongsak Khoopongsakorn / President, Thai Hotel Association Southern Chapter
Mr.Yen-Te Yu / GM – Regional Business Development SEA, Baidu.com
Mr.Pingfu Zheng / Country GM, Union Pay Thailand
Ms.Sunny Yu / President, HSMAI & Board Director of SKAL
Ms.Jiali Yu / GM, Spring Airlines International
12:15 – 13:30
Social Networking Lunch
13:30 – 14:00
Mr.Michael Hao / GM of Meituan Dianping
14:00 – 14:30
Mr.Kitiphong Nilpraphaporn / MD of Elite Marketing
14:30 – 15:00
Ms.Hillary Wang / Product Director of Haoqiao International Travel Agency
15:00 – 15:20
Coffee Break
15:20 – 15:50
Ms.Jiali Yu / GM of Spring Airlines International
15:50 – 16:20
Mr.Zhao Yang / Senior Director of Fliggy by Alibaba
16:20 – 16:50
Ms.Helen Sun / Guest Travel Writer of Ctrip / Travel Collaborator of Multi OTAs / Travel Blogger / We Media / KOL
16:50 – 17:10
Ms.Apinya Khayan-ngan / Product Director of Elite Marketing
17:10 – 17:50
Panel Discussion
Mr.Leo Ni / MD Hotspot International Travel Services
Mr.Yang Zhao / Senior Director Fliggy by Alibaba
Ms.Hillary Wang / Product Director Haoqiao International Travel Agency
Mr.Alex Hu / Corporate DOS Centara Hotels & Resorts
17:50 – 18:00
Conference closing
The event is open to the public, and costs 1,000 baht per person. If you are in Phuket’s hotel industry the event is timely and relevant.
For more details, or to register CLICK here.
