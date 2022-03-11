Connect with us

Phuket call centre for Russians and Ukrainians gets positive reviews

Tara Abhasakun

Russians and Ukrainians stranded in Phuket are reportedly grateful for a new call centre that Phuket authorities set up to help them. One Thai guide who speaks Russian said he took calls from both Russians and Ukrainians to help them coordinate with Phuket immigration on visa issues.

“The felt that they were not abandoned”.

The director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket said most of the Russian and Ukrainian tourists have asked for help with airlines, flights, visas, credit cards, and costs of accommodation and travelling back home. She added that tourists in Bangkok also called the centre, because it was the first centre launched to help stranded tourists. She said TAT will compile a list of the Russians and Ukrainians who requested assistance. They will be split into travellers who want to return to their home country, and those who want to stay in Thailand but need funds to do so.

The call centre can be reached at 0939372086 or 0948191124. It provides Russian speakers.

Phuket’s Vice Governor Pichet Panapong said on Wednesday that there are currently about 5,000 Russians and Ukrainians in Phuket. There are currently over 7,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists across Thailand.

SOURCE: The Phuket News | Bangkok Post

 

    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

      Trending