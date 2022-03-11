Connect with us

Sansiri to launch 28 low-rise properties in 2022, bolstering ‘affordable’ housing in Thailand

Sansiri Burasiri Panya Indra house - Photo via Sansiri website

Thailand real estate developer Sansiri says it aims to launch 28 new projects worth 39 billion baht in 2022, more than double last year’s figure, citing its growing confidence in low-rise housing projects for the domestic market.

Last year, Sansiri’s presales for low-rise properties totalled 22.4 billion baht, comfortably exceeding its goal of 20 billion baht by 12%, according to the company’s deputy managing director of the low-rise department.

“The low-rise housing market is on the rise despite Covid-19. This year we will launch in all product categories and all pricing segments with varied locations to tap real demand.”

Most of the new projects will be single detached residences at 11 locations valued at nearly 26 billion baht. Plans include 12 housing projects totalling 9 billion baht.

Five new projects will be launched under the Anasiri brand, offering a combination of single detached houses, duplex houses and townhouses, with unit prices starting at 2 million baht. Last year, the brand reported a 120% increase in presales totalling 2.6 billion baht.

Sansiri will use a pre-approval process for mortgages to helps customers meet their financing needs, as mortgage loan rejection remains high in Thailand’s affordable housing market. The company says 45% of its new low-rise properties will be set at “reasonable pricing.”

By year’s end, Sansiri expects to make 22 billion baht in low-rise presales, with an additional 22 billion baht in transfers.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

