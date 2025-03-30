Phuket boosts motorbike safety with 4 million baht funding

Phuket officials have secured over 4 million baht from the road safety fund to bolster accident prevention measures, with an emphasis on motorbike safety.

This funding was confirmed during a meeting held at the Phuket Land Transport Office on March 25 to discuss road safety strategies for the 2025 fiscal year.

The meeting was presided over by Adcha Buachan, the Chief of the Phuket Land Transport Office, and attended by Police Colonel Phasakon Santhikun, Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, alongside other officials such as Panna Phromwichian, the Chief of the Phuket Provincial Education Area Office.

The Phuket Provincial Road Safety Fund Allocation Subcommittee had been accepting applications for funding from projects aimed at accident prevention and reducing road fatalities. According to an official report, Phuket has been allocated 4.29 million baht (US$126,445), with public awareness campaigns, particularly focusing on motorbike safety, being a key priority to achieve tangible improvements in road safety.

Motorbike accidents are a significant concern in Phuket, which, as a popular tourist destination, frequently faces issues with road fatalities. Officials expressed hopes that the increased funding for education and prevention initiatives will lead to a notable decrease in accidents reported The Phuket News.

On the day of the meeting, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket reported one death and 76 injuries due to road accidents on the island. This raised the year’s total to 23 fatalities and 7,825 injuries in road accidents in Phuket since January 1. Motorbike accidents accounted for 83% of the road accidents, according to DDPM Phuket.

In similar news, Phuket officials are intensifying efforts to combat road accidents with a new strategy focused on reducing fatalities and improving road safety. With accident rates continuing to rise, officials convened for a high-level workshop to analyse crash causes and introduce life-saving measures.

The Phuket Road Safety Centre organised the event on March 4 at Phuket Provincial Hall, titled Techniques for Analysing Causes of Road Accidents According to Risk Factors.