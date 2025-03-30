Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing

Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing
An earthquake centred in Myanmar on Friday, which wreaked havoc in Thailand too, has resulted in significant damage and casualties.

The tremors were strong enough to rock Thailand, causing the collapse of a 30-storey building under construction on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road in Chatuchak district, Bangkok. Many condominiums in the city also sustained damage.

According to the Erawan Centre’s report at 6am today, March 30, 32 people have been injured, 17 have lost their lives, and 83 remain missing. The numbers of injured and deceased may change as rescue operations continue.

A Facebook page managed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has also released updates on the situation from the Erawan Centre, confirming the current statistics of casualties and missing persons, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has provided an update on the ongoing rescue operation in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district following the devastating earthquake on March 28. As the operation enters its second day, teams continue to search for survivors under the collapsed building, with vital signs detected in Zone A this morning.

Governor Chadchart highlighted the international support being received, with countries such as the US, China, and Israel sending additional equipment. Despite a 60% chance of rain, the governor assured that the rescue operations would not be hindered, as the buildings remain structurally stable, though drainage issues from dust are being addressed.

Traffic disruptions continue around the Din Daeng expressway, with a crane still being removed from the area. The Yellow Line Skytrain is set to resume operations at noon, while the Pink Line will likely open tomorrow after signalling checks.

Officials may recommend work from home policies if the expressway cannot reopen by tomorrow, March 31.

Regarding building safety, 9,500 reports have been submitted through the Traffy Fondue system, and 100 buildings will be inspected by volunteer engineers today. The government has allocated 200 million baht (US$5.9 million) for victim compensation, and further details will be announced soon.

Governor Chadchart reaffirmed that rescue efforts are proceeding at full capacity and all involved agencies are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and recovery of the city, reported BMA.

