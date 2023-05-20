Phuket boat crash victims offered visa extension assistance by immigration
In Phuket, immigration officials extended support to foreign tourists affected by a recent tour boat crash, offering visa extension assistance.
Major Tanannat Srisuwan of Phuket Immigration informed The Phuket Express that 32 foreign tourists, including 21 Russians, one Ukrainian, eight Kazakhstani, one Hong Kong national, and one Chinese national, have been receiving treatment at various hospitals in Phuket.
Yesterday, the immigration officers visited the injured tourists at different hospitals and informed hospital staff that they could provide visa extension services for any foreign tourists involved in the accident who needed to stay in the hospitals. The officers also expressed their sympathy for the tourists’ situation and wished them a speedy recovery.
The crash occurred on Wednesday when a speedboat crashed into a channel marker in Chalong Bay in Phuket, injuring four Thais and 33 foreign tourists, mostly Russians. The driver was thought to have fallen asleep as he crashed into the huge concrete pillar in the sea about 100 metres away from the shore of Chalong Bay. The boat, the Thanathip Marine 555, had travelled to Phuket from the Phi Phi islands.
Four Thais, 21 Russians, nine Kazakstanis, one Chinese, one Ukrainian, and one Hong Kong national were injured.
Ten patients were receiving treatment at Phuket Vachira Hospital, nine at Chalong Hospital, two at Siriroj Hospital, five at Bangkok Hospital, five at Mission Hospital, two at Dibuk Hospital, and two at Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation Hospital. The boat was insured to cover medical expenses of up to 15,000 baht for each case.
