The best resorts in Koh Pha Ngan for an amazing holiday

Visitors to Koh Pha Ngan can easily locate wonderful coastal hotels that are reminiscent of jungle life thanks to the island’s legendary heritage. Here, backpackers have chosen this island in Surat Thani’s province, as one of their favourites in which to visit. The island’s yoga scene, holistic medicine, and meditation retreats make it a hippy haven with accommodations that match the vibe. If you’re seeking for the world-famous Full Moon Party or merely a spectacular tropical beach location, the island’s hotels can make your wishes come true by providing unique amenities. Below, we’ve compiled the best resorts in Koh Phangan for an amazing island holiday.

5 of Koh Pha Ngan’s Best Resorts

1. Phangan Bayshore Resort

Facilities: Restaurants, fitness centre, spa, yoga room, library, hot tub and playground.

Pricing: 1,079 – 3,586 Baht.

Address: 141 Moo 6, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280.

Phangan Bayshore Resort

This hotel is one of the first to arrive on the island, and it is definitely one of the best to this day. With an excellent location by the beach and downtown area, Phangan Bayshore Resort is definitely the best place to stay in Koh Pha Ngan. Rooms here face the outdoor pool and other motel-like blocks with balconies, making it a cosy atmosphere. Those rooms that overlook the beach feature floor to ceiling windows with a jacuzzi for ultimate relaxation.

Kids can also have fun here as the hotel includes a playground and swing. As Haad Rin is home to the Full Moon parties, Phangan Bayshore Resort is a popular place to stay for those wanting to take part in epic events. However, it is located on the more quiet side of Sunrise Beach, which makes it more peaceful than others on the same strip of sand.

2. Sarikantang Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+)

Facilities: Private beach, swimming pool, spa, sauna, balcony, fitness centre, library and restaurants.

Pricing: 899 – 3,580 Baht.

Address: 129/3 moo.6 Seekantang Beach, Ban Tai, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280.

Sarikantang Resort and Spa

Sarikantang offers a peaceful stay that is near but not right by all of the action of the Full Moon parties and downtown. Featuring different room types, from motel-style rooms to old-fashioned huts, the hotel offers something for every traveller. The main pool is by the shady beach, making it ideal to swim and relax in by the ocean.

Moreover, Sarikantang offers various activities such as yoga, cooking, and archery. And, Haad Rin village is just 5 minutes away by foot, offering a peek into local Thai culture. Guests who stay here undoubtedly will experience an accommodation that matches the natural environment, complete with bamboo roofs.

3. The Cabin Beach Resort

Facilities: Private beach, swimming pool, restaurants, bar, balcony and a spa.

Pricing: 2,083 – 5,585 Baht.

Address: 130/63 LeeLa/Coco Beach Moo6 Tambon Baantai, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280.

The Cabin Beach Resort

Featuring newly-renovated, chic bungalows, The Cabin is set among the beach and up a secluded cove. With cabin-like decor, the rooms feature balconies with swinging egg chairs. Moreover, the beachside rooms include a private pool and more natural light for the ultimate beach experience. The Cabin is located on the southern, more tranquil end of the Seekantang or Leela beach, which is just 10 minutes away from the Sunset and Sunrise beaches.

Additionally, the resort’s amenities are to the highest degree of comfort and convenience for guests. The spa and solarium also provide relaxing experiences after a long day of activities. Visitors to this resort will undoubtedly find a nice balance between the action and seclusion.

4. Panviman Resort Koh Phangan (SHA Plus+)

Facilities: Free breakfast, restaurants, pool, bar, fitness centre, spa, steam room, yoga, sauna, library, kids’ club, game room and a tennis court.

Pricing: 2,412 – 8,482 Baht.

Address: 22/1 Moo 5, Thong Nai Pan Noi, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280.

Panviman Resort Koh Phangan

Panviman Resort Koh Phangan (SHA Plus+) is best for couples as its romantic setting is perfect for a intimate getaway. Guests here can enjoy amazing views of the beautiful Thong Nai Pan Beach, as the resort is set on the hillside. Away from the noise and party atmosphere, the upscale cottages and villas come with a private 2nd floor terrace, outdoor bathtub, and sun loungers.

Furthermore, beachside restaurants and bars are still within walking distance from the resort, offering delicious seafood and cocktails. Visitors can also enjoy the pool, fitness centre, spa and steam room among other top notch amenities to make their stay comfortable and relaxing.

5. Tommy Resort

Facilities: Restaurants, spa, swimming pool, bar, private beach, balcony, garden

Pricing: 836 baht-1,637 baht

Address: 90/13 M.6 Baan Tai, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280.

Tommy Resort

Tommy Resort is conveniently located on the Sunrise beach in Haad Rin. Each well-priced bungalow features dark wooden designs and full-frontal windows, offering majestic views of the garden. The more spacious villas offer a private jacuzzi for added enjoyment. Moreover, Tommy Resort features a volleyball court on the beach and a saltwater pool.

The resort also includes a great variety of recreational facilities such as an outdoor pool, massage, and kids’ pool that makes it fun for the entire family. And, adult guests will certainly enjoy the bar and garden in which socialising is abound. With its convenient location in Haad Rin, visitors to Tommy Resort can experience a good night’s sleep and relax among the superb amenities on-site.

It’s surely no secret that some of the world’s best beaches are located in the Thai island of Koh Pha Ngan. Here, travellers can enjoy a quiet and secluded day at one of the white, powdery sand strips of land that lead into turquoise waters. And, it is easy to walk just a few steps right into your chosen hotel for a relaxing sleep. With hippy-style digs, Koh Pha Ngan’s hotels offer to transcend its visitors to that of a truly exotic stay in the dense jungles of the island. thus

Need more hotel recommendations for your trip around Thailand? Read our article on the Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022.

 

