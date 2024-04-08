Chilling in Phuket: Airport assures cool comfort amid AC tune-up

Picture of queues at Phuket International Airport courtesy of Stay in Thailand

Phuket International Airport officials have given passengers assurances that despite two of the four main air-conditioning units undergoing maintenance, temperatures will remain comfortable within the terminals. This maintenance is being carried out in anticipation of an increase in passenger traffic over the Songkran holidays.

The maintenance announcement was made by Airports of Thailand at Phuket Airport (AoT Phuket) on Saturday, April 6. The airport’s four principal air-conditioning units, referred to as chillers, usually operate in pairs, with two on active duty and two on standby.

Two units are currently offline for an overhaul, and once this process is complete, the remaining two will also be overhauled to ensure maximum efficiency.

AoT Phuket has guaranteed that even with half the units operational, the average terminal temperature will not exceed 26°C. However, they acknowledged that some areas might experience higher than usual temperatures during the maintenance period, possibly causing some discomfort to passengers and users.

AoT Phuket is also reviewing the design of the air-conditioning system in the international terminal for potential improvements.

In terms of passenger traffic, Phuket airport is anticipating an average daily intake of over 46,000 passengers during the Songkran rush from April 11-17.

AoT Phuket General Manager, Monchai Tanode, stated that current predictions suggest that the airport will receive at least 328,567 visitors in the seven-day period, averaging 46,938 passengers daily. Of these, 198,508 are expected to be international passengers, and 130,059 will be domestic passengers.

The airport is prepared to handle 2,068 flights during this period, averaging 295 flights daily. This figure includes 1,085 international flights and 983 domestic flights. AoT Phuket has implemented measures to alleviate potential congestion, such as deploying additional staff to assist passengers and ensuring that the Real-Time Passenger Tracking System (RTPTS) and automatic self-check-in machines are fully operational.

AoT Phuket is also planning activities to welcome visitors arriving for the Songkran holidays, including gifting souvenirs, setting up a decorated booth for photo opportunities, and arranging a long drum procession on April 11.

Monchai urged passengers to allow two to three hours of travel time to prevent missing flights and recommended using the SAWASDEE by AOT app to check flight schedules., reported Phuket News

Monchai concluded by stating that if passengers notice anything unusual or encounter an emergency, they can notify the Phuket Airport security centre, which operates 24 hours a day. He reminded passengers that the airport’s motto Safety is the standard. Service is the heart.