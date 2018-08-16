Phuket 13 beaches get ‘star’ treatment from environment office

13 Phuket beaches have received certificates after passing environmental tests and qualification. 34 business operators in the Andaman provinces also received wastewater management certification.

Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew yesterday (August 15) presented the certificates at Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town to local administrative organisations for ‘star’ beaches and business operators for good wastewater management.

“There are 13 famous Phuket beaches which receive certificate in this project which are Mai Khao Beach, Nai Yang Beach, Gluay Beach at Koh Hei, Plab Pla Beach at Koh Racha, Nai Thon Beach, Bang Tao Beach, Surin Beach, Kamala Beach, Patong Beach, Tritrang Beach, Kata Beach, Karon Beach and Nai Harn Beach.” according to the Director of the Environment Office Region 15 Superb Chuenban.

“There 150 business operators in the Andaman provinces that are submitted for good wastewater management. Only 34 of them received certificates after the pollution evaluation.”