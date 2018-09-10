Phuket
Phoenix to be raised soon – VIDEO
PHOTO AND VIDEO: The Phuket Marine Office
The Phoenix is ready to be raised as soon as the weather conditions are good enough. Officials say the equipment is all ready.
It’s already been more than a month since the Phoenix salvage operation began. So far the wreck remains resting on the bottom of the Andaman Sea, 45 metres underwater.
The Phuket PR Office Chief Bussaya Jaipiam says, “We have been informed from the Phuket Marine Office Chief Wiwat Chitcherdwong that on Saturday divers went down under water again to check equipment which has been attached to the boat. To make sure that flotation tanks are in the proper position”
“Robes will be installed again to prepare for pulling the boat up to surface. Divers believe that the Phoenix will be rising soon ‘if the weather conditions are suitable’.”
Strong underwater currents and monsoonal weather have hampered efforts to rise the boat so far.
คืบหน้าการกู้เรือวันนี้ยังคงเดินหน้า ดำเนินการอย่างต่อเนื่อง นางบุษยา ใจเปี่ยม ประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดภูเก็ต กล่าวว่าได้รับการประสานจาก นายวิวัธน์ ชิดเชิดวงศ์ ผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานเจ้าท่าภูมิภาคจังหวัดภูเก็ต ถึงความคืบหน้า การกู้เรือฟินิกส์ ในวันนี้ (8 สค.61) ทีมปฏิบัติงานกู้เรือ ฟินิกส์ ได้ ออกไป ทำงานอีกครั้ง โดยไป เช็ค ถังที่อัดอากาศไว้ ว่าอยู่ ในตำแหน่ง ที่ถ่ายเท น้ำหนักเรือ และ จะทำการ ผูกเชือก ใหม่ สำหรับ เตรียมยก เรือ คาดว่า ถ้าสภาพอากาศเอื้ออำนวย และไม่มีปัญหาอุปสรรคการปฏิบัติงานใต้น้ำ ทีมผู้ปฏิบัติงานทั้งหมดก็จะสามารถยกเรือ ฟินิกส์ ขึ้นมาได้ โดยเร็ว สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดภูเก็ต /ข่าวสำนักงานเจ้าท่าภูมิภาค /ภาพ
Posted by ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต on Saturday, September 8, 2018
Business
A Mandarin for Phuket
One of Asia, and the globes, leading luxury hotel brands, Mandarin Oriental has inked a deal for a Phuket property.
Mandarin Oriental, Phuket will be located on one of the undeveloped beachfront sites still to be found on ‘Millionaire’s Mile' on the west coast of Phuket island. It will occupy 9.5 hectares of land in the secluded and picturesque Laem Singh Bay. The hotel’s 105 rooms, including 37 bespoke pool villas, will offer guests exceptional accommodation, with significant outdoor spaces, all of which will provide panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and the sunset. The site itself encloses a white sand beach with rocky outcrops, providing excellent access for snorkelling and swimming.
The Mandarin website tells us a bit more about the facilities for the new 5 star venture...
Facilities include three restaurants and bars with magnificent ocean front settings, comprising ...
Business
Phuket has Golden future for its sister city
Australia’s Gold Coast city and Phuket will sign a letter of intent to establish themselves as sister cities tomorrow (September 10).
The intent of the agreement is to explore a stronger relationship between the two municipalities and create international business opportunities.
Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate will travel to Phuket to sign the agreement with his Phuket counterparts.
The mayor is half Thai, originally from Saraburi, and emigrated to Australia at a very young age. He said that Gold Coast and Phuket share similarities in economic success, year-round sunshine and a cosmopolitan lifestyle.
“I want this sister city partnership to work, because I know that Gold Coast and Phuket are a good match. The two cities share a significant beach culture and we could possibly exchange knowledge on lifeguard procedures and training. We will see what Phuket authorities and other busines...
Phuket
Kata Rocks joins the World Wellness Weekend 2018 global event
The special 'Sunset Rocks Yoga' experience is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 22 from 5:30 to 6:30pm and is complementary for 10 participants on a first come first serve basis.
According to Infinite Luxury Spa Manager Lucille Salalima, an exquisite outdoor sunset yoga and wellness experience at Kata Rocks in Phuket awaits those looking to commune with like-minded individuals for World Wellness Weekend 2018.
“We are delighted to be supporting this year’s World Wellness Weekend. It is fantastic to see support of these causes growing each and every year as the wellness industry co...
