Phoenix to be raised soon – VIDEO

PHOTO AND VIDEO: The Phuket Marine Office

The Phoenix is ready to be raised as soon as the weather conditions are good enough. Officials say the equipment is all ready.

It’s already been more than a month since the Phoenix salvage operation began. So far the wreck remains resting on the bottom of the Andaman Sea, 45 metres underwater.

The Phuket PR Office Chief Bussaya Jaipiam says, “We have been informed from the Phuket Marine Office Chief Wiwat Chitcherdwong that on Saturday divers went down under water again to check equipment which has been attached to the boat. To make sure that flotation tanks are in the proper position”

“Robes will be installed again to prepare for pulling the boat up to surface. Divers believe that the Phoenix will be rising soon ‘if the weather conditions are suitable’.”

Strong underwater currents and monsoonal weather have hampered efforts to rise the boat so far.