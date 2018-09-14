Phoenix might be raised today – VIDEO

PHOTOS AND VIDEO: The Phuket Marine Office

Divers headed underwater again yesterday (September 13) to check attachments to Phoenix in readiness to bring the wreck up to the surface.

The Phuket PR Office reports that… “a team of divers yesterday morning (September 13) went down 45 metres underwater again. The first diver team arrived at the boat at 10am to check equipment which has been attached to the boat. To make sure that flotation tanks are in their proper position.”

“The underwater current and waves were good yesterday. Divers completed the operation at 6.00pm last night.”

“Today (September 14), if the water current is not too strong, the operation team will try and float the boat to the surface.”

“On the other hand, if the water current is strong, the operation will not happen today as the situation is uncontrollable and very dangerous.”

The Phoenix sank in early July causing the drowning of 47 Chinese tourists. The investigation into the causes continues.

ทีมปฏิบัติงานกู้เรือ Phoenix ยังคงดำเนินการอย่างต่อเนื่อง วันนี้ (13กย.61) ทีมปฎิบัติการกู้เรือฟินิกส์ได้ ออกไปปฎิบัติภารกิจ เมื่อเวลา 08.20 น. โดยดำน้ำ ทำงาน ดำน้ำไดร์ แรก เวลา 10 .00น. ลงไป ปรับ แต่ง ตำแหน่ง ถังทั้งสอง ข้าง ให้เท่ากัน ในเรื่องความสูง เพราะลงอัดใกล้ ตัวเรือ มากที่ สุด อากาศ ตรงนี้ มาเริ่ม ดี ทั้งกระแสน้ำ คลื่น และ ลม ตอน เวลา 17.20 น.นักดำน้ำ สามารถลงทำงาน และกลับขึ้นมา ทั้งหมด ตอน 18.05 น. และกลับเข้า ฝั่ง ส่วนพรุ่งนี้ 14 ก.ย. น. จะต้องประเมินสถานการณ์หน้างานอีกครั้ง ถ้ากระแสน้ำข้างใต้ ไม่แรง ทีมงานพร้อมลากเรือไปอยู่ในตำแหน่งที่ บริเวณเกาะเฮ และเกาะแอล แต่หากสถานการณ์เหมือนวันนี้กระแสน้ำแรงข้างใต้ จะไม่สามารถทำงานได้ ซึ่งเป็นอุปสรรคที่สำคัญและไม่สามารถควบคุมได้ Posted by ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต on Thursday, September 13, 2018

The Phoenix is ready to be raised as soon as the weather conditions are good enough. Officials say the equipment is all ready.

Read more about the salvage efforts HERE.