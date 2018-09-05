Phase 2 of the Phuket Old Town underground cabling pushes out to March 2019

The Phuket City Municipally is pushing to complete the Phuket Old Town underground cables installation in Phang Nga Road and Rassada roads.

The Phuket City Municipality Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana says, “We believe that the construction is unlikely to be completed as in the original schedule. The project manager has extended the construction 230 days more until the end of March next year (2019).

“The reason the installation is running late is due to the areas being approved and checked for the underground cabling. In addition, workers can only work during the night time. The construction contractors installing the cabling in Phuket Old Town are trying to avoid traffic jams and interruptions too.”

“The underground cabling for the Phuket Old Town phase 1 on Thalang Road, Soi Rommanee, Dibuk Road and Yaowarat Road have already been completed.”

The Phuket City Mayor is warning of inconvenience to traffic in Old Phuket Town while work continues installing the underground cabling.

