Dog drowns off Nai Thon Beach

PHOTOS: Ohm Surfing

A dog has died after being pulled out of the water on the Nai Then shoreline shortly before midday today (Wednesday).

The small dog belonged to a lady who sells fruit shakes at the NaiThon Beach. Apparently, the dog had a fever and wasn’t feeling well. It ventured close to the water, possibly to cool off. It may have been knocked off its feet by the incoming waves and become distressed.

Nai Thon Lifeguard Ohm Chnachaitaruearaksa saw the dog in distress and rescued it. Nai Thon lifeguards attempted canine CPR however the dog didn’t respond, and died.

SOURCE: Facebook