Phuket
Dog drowns off Nai Thon Beach
PHOTOS: Ohm Surfing
A dog has died after being pulled out of the water on the Nai Then shoreline shortly before midday today (Wednesday).
The small dog belonged to a lady who sells fruit shakes at the NaiThon Beach. Apparently, the dog had a fever and wasn’t feeling well. It ventured close to the water, possibly to cool off. It may have been knocked off its feet by the incoming waves and become distressed.
Nai Thon Lifeguard Ohm Chnachaitaruearaksa saw the dog in distress and rescued it. Nai Thon lifeguards attempted canine CPR however the dog didn’t respond, and died.
SOURCE: Facebook
Phuket
Phase 2 of the Phuket Old Town underground cabling pushes out to March 2019
The Phuket City Municipality Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana says, “We believe that the construction is unlikely to be completed as in the original schedule. The project manager has extended the construction 230 days more until the end of March next year (2019).
“The reason the installation is running late is due to the areas being approved and checked for the underground cabling. In addition, workers can only work during the night time. The construction contractors installing the cabling in Phuket Old Town are trying to avoid traffic jams and interruptions too.”
“The underground cabling for the Phuket Old Town phase 1 on Thalang Road, Soi Rommanee, Dibuk Road and Yaowarat Road have already been completed.”
The Phuket City Mayor is warning of inconvenience to traffic in Old Phuket Town while...
Phuket
Urgent notice issued to tattoo operators in Patong
The notice stated that ”Many media have reported about four people dying from alleged infections from a tattoo shop in Bangkok. The investigation is underway.”
“For health protection with tattoo customers Patong Municipality is requesting tattoo operators to follow these guidelines.”
“1. Tattoo operators must clean and sterilise equipment. One-time-use equipment should be used.”
“2. Always clean the tattoo shops with sterile liquids.
“3. Tattoo needles, tattoo ink, cotton pads and gloves must be used only one time (must not re-use). These items must be thrown in a bin for infectious items and sent to the health division for destruction.”
“4. Tattoo operators must ask customers about personal health problems first. Diabetes and Hemophilia customers and hemophiliacs should not be servi...
Phuket
Darasamut Underpass closed for maintenance today
Mr Somwang says, “Both the northbound and southbound lanes through the underpass are temporary closed. Workers are carrying out maintenance, repairs and replacing water pumps and light bulbs from 9am to 3pm today.”
“We apologise for any inconvenience during the maintenance works.”
Drivers can still travel through the intersection above ground, in all directions.
