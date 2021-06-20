Patong
Tar balls spreading in Phuket hit Patong Beach
Just in time for Phuket’s grand reopening, an oil spill has been depositing tar balls on beaches running the entire length of the island. Now Patong Beach, perhaps the island’s most popular seaside spot, has seen a slew of oil and marine debris washing up on its shores.
The tar balls were first found on the northern tip of Phuket island at Mai Khao Beach where clean-up crews today attempted to pick up yet another wave of oil deposits on the beaches.
Soon after first being spotted at Mai Khao beach, oil waste started washing ashore on the southernmost beach in Phuket, Nai Harn Beach. Tar balls were also being spotted on Kata Beach around the same time and Nai Harn Beach was later affected as well.
Then on Thursday, a 4.5-metre long sperm whale was beached in the waters off Bang Tao Beach with scratches on its eyes, tail and body, and with its nose covered in oil that also could be found smeared along the length of its body. It was rescued and taken to Phuket Marine Biological Centre for care.
This morning after seeing tar balls wash up all over Nai Yang Beach, the community-based environmental conservation group Sustainable Mai Khao posted photos of the oil debris and organised a beach cleanup. Starting at 3 pm the group gathered people they requested to bring rubbish bags along with gloves and plastic bags to protect shoes from the gooey tar balls. The environmental group broadcast several live videos of the clean-up efforts.
Some suspect a connection between the oil waste and tar balls plague the beaches of Phuket this week to the May 21 explosion and fire and subsequent sinking of the X-Press Pearl, a Singapore-flagged shipping container vessel off the coast of Sri Lanka. The beaches there have been overwhelmed by the aftermath – dead fish, turtles and birds with plastic pellets lodged inside them. The ship was full of various hazardous chemicals and, while an oil spill hasn’t been officially reported, the sheen of a slick can be seen in aerial photography.
The accident is being declared a massive environmental disaster with effects expected to reverberate throughout the world over the next year. Models predicted that by 2 weeks ago the debris would have spread east well past Sri Lanka, but they aren’t expected to make landfall in Southeast Asia until about 60 days out, well into July, making their accountability for the oil and tar balls on Phuket beaches questionable.
SOURCE: The Phuket News and Washington Post
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tar balls spreading in Phuket hit Patong Beach
Officials predict 600,000 tourists to Phuket following reopening
Technician electrocuted to death while trying to fix jacuzzi
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Pattaya pushes for August 1 Sealed Route reopening plan
Mother alleges that Doctor mistakenly gave her 10 year old sleeping pills
1 million Sinopharm doses arrive today
Full reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Covid UPDATE: 3,682 new cases, 20 covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Poll shows schools, students, parents, “not ready” for online learning
Man returns lost parakeet, gets rewarded with BBQ
Thai Lion predicts football matches, other abilities currently unknown
Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out
Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found
Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
UPDATE: Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Expats2 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
- Chon Buri2 days ago
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts