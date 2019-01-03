Pabuk: Phuket Airport, ready for the approaching storm | The Thaiger

FILE PHOTO

Travellers passing through Phuket International Airport in the next few days are being urged to check their flights. Phuket is bracing for some poor weather and heavy unseasonal rains brought on by tropical storm Pabuk.

The storm is likely to make landfall in the Gulf island of Koh Samui before heading to Chumpon where it is likely to make landfall tomorrow. The storm is likely to affect Phuket’s weather on Saturday.

The Phuket News is reporting that airport technicians are stepping up their inspections of critical systems such as runway lights.

“The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that the storm will bring strong winds and increased rainfall across the South, which may affect flights at Phuket International Airport,” according to airport officials.

“In order to prepare for the situation, staff have been ordered to increase their inspections of systems operating all lights at the airport, and especially on the runway,” officials told The Phuket News.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Airways has already issued a notice for passengers to check the status of their flights due to possible delaysk.

The announcement says… “Passengers travelling on Bangkok Airways’ flights departing to and from Southern Thailand between January 3-5, 2019 are advised to contact the airline’s 24-hour Call Centre at 1771 to check flight status before travelling or re-book their flight if needed,” said the announcement.”

SOURCE: The Phuket News





