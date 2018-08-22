Old Phuket Town Sunday market launches no-smoking campaign

The Phuket City Municipality is launching a no-smoking campaign for the weekly Lard Yai Sunday market on Thalang Road each Sunday night.

The Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana says, “We are concerned about the danger of cigarette smoking, especially secondhand smoke that can be inhaled by other people, including children. Tourists and local residents in Old Phuket Town will be freed from cigarette smoke – starting with the popular Sunday night market.”

“In addition, we are enforcing the new Tobacco Products Control Act 2017 which states that there will be no smoking in a public area. The Market is one of those public areas.”

The President of Phuket Old Town Community Don Limnatapisit says, “The Old Phuket Town is an important tourism destination of Phuket. We also want this place to be a no smoking area everyday, not only on the Sunday night markets.”

Special ‘Lard Yai No Smoking’ activities will be held on Sunday, September 23 from 5-7pm at the Lard Yai Sunday market.