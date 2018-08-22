National
‘Travel Thailand in Style, Reduce Plastic Waste’ – TAT waste reduction program
“We will encourage consumption of reusable or sustainable items; such as, plant-based drinking straws instead of plastic straws.”
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced its new ‘Travel Thailand in Style, Reduce Plastic Waste’ initiative in collaboration with various Thai stakeholders in a bid to cut tourism-related waste by up to 50 per cent by 2020.
The ambitious project will see TAT work hand in hand with strategic partners in launching publicity campaigns for responsible tourism. Public and private sector partners include the Expedia Group, Tourism Council of Thailand, Thai Hotels Association, the Chao Phraya River tourism-related businesses including ICONSIAM, Nonthaburi Municipality, Siam Piwat Retail and Development Company, as well as local communities in Bangkok.
The collaboration and follow-up initiatives will encourage both tourists and businesses to address waste problems in key travel destinations generated by the country’s tourism sector.
Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said: “This collaboration is set to serve as a catalyst within Thailand’s travel and tourism sectors. These activities will instill a sense of environmental consciousness as well as encourage tourists to travel responsibly by leaving only footprints and taking only good memories.
Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor
“TAT will take a lead role in providing support and recommendations on how to reduce waste and single-use plastics. We will encourage consumption of reusable or sustainable items; such as, plant-based drinking straws instead of plastic straws, cotton bags instead of plastic bags, water tumblers instead of plastic bottles, and reusable food utensils instead of single-use plastic or foam items.”
The initiative will kick off in Bangkok and then expand into secondary tourist destinations around the country.
With the new initiative, TAT will continue to highlight its commitment to Thailand’s marine environment and ocean conservation, as well as the rescue of imperiled marine animals that are most at risk from plastic.
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
A 69 year old woman has died after being bitten by a centipede in Chanthaburi, east of Rayong near Trat.
Thanet Puapae said at the funeral of his mother, Samnao Puapae, that she had died the day before of complications caused by the centipede bite. Thanet said his mother was selling kanom chin (Thai-style curried noodles) in a local temple on Sunday morning when the temple’s compound was flooded and a customer noticed a centipede near her feet. The customer warned her but Samnao continued to work. Later, she became dizzy and went home to rest.
Later she became feverish so her family took her to the district hospital, where a doctor found a bite mark on her left ankle. After her fever subsided, Samnao checked out and returned home but her conditioned worsened and her leg turned black.
She lost consciousness just as the family was about to take her back to hospital so the family called for an ambulance but she had no pulse and the emergency service could not revive her. Thanet said a doctor had told the family his mother died from a severe blood infection caused by the centipede’s bite.
Find out a bit more about Thai centipedes and millipedes HERE.
STORY: The Nation
'Travel Thailand in Style, Reduce Plastic Waste' – TAT waste reduction program
